The Midnight Walk: Complete list of achievements and trophies

The Midnight Walk is available to buy via Steam and PlayStation Store (Image via Fast Travel Games)
The Midnight Walk is an exciting adventure and dark fantasy title on PC and PlayStation 5. The game has a short campaign lasting just 4-6 hours and features only a few trophies and achievements. There are 16 trophies in The Midnight Walk, further divided into categories such as Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

This article lists all the trophies from The Midnight Walk, briefly describing what you must do to unlock each achievement.

All trophies in The Midnight Walk

The Midnight Walk features just 16 trophies in total (Image via Fast Travel Games)
Platinum trophy

  • Burn Baby Burn! - Unlocked all trophies.

Gold trophies

  • Mad God - Collect all clay figurines.
  • Who's There? - Collect all Shellphones.
  • There Is Always Music In The Air - Collect all gramophone discs.
  • Who Took The Sun Away? - Collect the complete story of the Murkle.
  • Face Your Fears - Matchstick it to the Grinner.

Silver trophies

  • The Tale of the Burnt One - Complete the first chapter.

Bronze trophies

  • Fire Walk - Rekindle your little flame.
  • Shadow Work - Rest in darkness for a minute.
  • Mind Over Body - Re-enact the Great Beheading.
  • Home Is Where The Heart Is - Stay home for 10 minutes.

Secret Trophies:

  • The Tale Of The Loathsome Molgrim - Complete the second chapter.
  • The Tale Of Coalhaven - Complete the third chapter.
  • The Tale of The Craftsman's Heart - Complete the fourth chapter.
  • Burn out - Reignite the sun.
  • Fade Away - Keep on walking the Midnight Walk.
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

