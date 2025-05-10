The Midnight Walk: Complete list of achievements and trophies

The Midnight Walk is an exciting adventure and dark fantasy title on PC and PlayStation 5. The game has a short campaign lasting just 4-6 hours and features only a few trophies and achievements. There are 16 trophies in The Midnight Walk, further divided into categories such as Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

This article lists all the trophies from The Midnight Walk, briefly describing what you must do to unlock each achievement.

All trophies in The Midnight Walk

The Midnight Walk features just 16 trophies in total (Image via Fast Travel Games)

Platinum trophy

Burn Baby Burn! - Unlocked all trophies.

Gold trophies

Mad God - Collect all clay figurines.

Who's There? - Collect all Shellphones.

There Is Always Music In The Air - Collect all gramophone discs.

Who Took The Sun Away? - Collect the complete story of the Murkle.

Face Your Fears - Matchstick it to the Grinner.

Silver trophies

The Tale of the Burnt One - Complete the first chapter.

Bronze trophies

Fire Walk - Rekindle your little flame.

Shadow Work - Rest in darkness for a minute.

Mind Over Body - Re-enact the Great Beheading.

Secret Trophies:

Home Is Where The Heart Is - Stay home for 10 minutes.

The Tale Of The Loathsome Molgrim - Complete the second chapter.

The Tale Of Coalhaven - Complete the third chapter.

The Tale of The Craftsman's Heart - Complete the fourth chapter.

Burn out - Reignite the sun.

Fade Away - Keep on walking the Midnight Walk.

