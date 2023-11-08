Is The Talos Principle 2 digital art book worth buying?

The Talos Principle 2 digital art book is optional content that can be purchased along with the base game. The Talos Principle 2 was developed by Croteam and distributed by Devolver Digital. Players are challenged to think philosophically and engage in various puzzles in the game. With its improved gameplay and fair pricing, the title has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from existing and new fans.

Talos Principle 2 costs $29.99, which is half the price of most recent games. Its digital art book has been listed solely for the support of the developers. This article will determine if the optional item is worth purchasing.

The Talos Principle 2 digital art book is a fair choice for fans

Talos Principle 2's digital art book includes 219 pages filled with high-resolution screenshots, concept art, pre-production artwork, and more, which are only available after purchasing the base game. Upon installation, a PDF version of the optional item will be available in a separate folder.

How much does the digital art book cost?

The digital art book for Talos Principle 2 costs $4.99, making the total cost $35 for both items. Since the developers have yet to release the game and its digital art book as a bundle, players will need to purchase both separately.

Is the Talos Principle 2 digital art book worth it?

There are a number of factors that determine the answer. The Talos Principle 2 digital art book showcases different elements of the game from its core to its release. It also provides players with a closer look at what the title offers. Additionally, the developers have made sure that the digital version is representative of the real book.

The book contains some minor spoilers, so some players may wish to avoid viewing it until they have gotten to the end of the story.

In contrast, players trying out The Talos Principle 2 for the first time may decide not to purchase the optional item since it does not directly contribute to the game. A DLC may be available in the future, so they may decide to save money for it.

The Talos Principle 2 is available to download and install on PC (through Steam and Epic Games), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.