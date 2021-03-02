Is Twitch "screwing over" Dr Disrespect yet again?

In a recent YouTube video, YouTuber ReviewTechUSA explained how Twitch is "screwing over" Dr Disrespect.

The YouTube channel has over a million subscribers and stays up to date with happenings in the esports community. He shared a video recently, which addresses Dr Disrespect's infamous ban from Twitch.

The video starts with ReviewTech talking about the kind of accusations that the Doc has been subjected to. Several streamers and esports commentators have accused the Two-Time of some of the most heinuos crimes. But ReviewTech suggests that these people have no evidence to corroborate their claims.

Additionally, Dr Disrespect shifted to YouTube after his ban and has gone on to break several records. ReviewTech goes on to reiterate that YouTube did a thorough background check on the American YouTuber and would've never gotten him on board if the Doc had a criminal history.

More recently, the Doc has been excluded from the $100K Warzone tournament. ReviewTech was quick to comment on the same and iterated that such petty behavior isn't expected from such a reputed streaming platform.

Why was Dr Disrespect banned from Twitch?

The reason for the Doc's ban remains shrouded in mystery to this day. However, rumors surfaced on the internet after his ban, suggesting that he was involved in a "harrassment" incident.

Dr Disrespect has been pretty vocal about his ban and stated that he didn't do anything wrong. He suggested a couple of months after his ban that differences in contract could've been a driving reason for the Amazon owned platform to serve him a permanent ban.

Accroding to him, Twitch was supposed to pay him a hefty sum as part of his deal with the said platform. However, to evade this situation, the platform served him a permanent ban.

Twitch hasn't come out with an official word yet and that has been the case with almost every ban that has been handed out over the last couple of years. Will we ever get to know the reason for Dr Disrespect's ban? Stay tuned to find out!