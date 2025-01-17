Is V Rising worth playing in 2025?

V Rising is the latest open-world survival action RPG by Stunlock Studios. The game puts you in the shoes of a centuries-old vampire who is awakened from his slumber but is now in a weakened state. Thus, begins your quest for getting stronger, building a castle, and expanding your dominion. However, some players might be wondering if the game is still enjoyable in 2025 — as it is on its way to completing one year since its official release and three years since its early access.

To answer that question — Yes, V Rising is still undoubtedly worth playing in 2025 for players wanting an ARPG that blends hack-and-slash combat with base-building mechanics. This article further lists the other distinct elements that make the game enjoyable and engaging.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions

Why V Rising is still worth playing in 2025

Great Art style

Its color palette makes the game look stunning (Image via Stunlock Studios)

V Rising features a gorgeous art style, using dark, thick, and muddled surroundings to make the vivid and colorful magical abilities pop. Its isometric view also helps absorb the diverse locales of the game rendered beautifully with its art design such as the ice-covered lands of the Hallowed Mountains, or the green highlights of Dunley Farmland.

Fast-paced combat

Combat is challenging yet fun in the game (Image via Stunlock Studios)

V Rising adopts a hack-and-slash combat style. This fast-paced style of combat is expanded upon by your arsenal of various ranged and melee weapons and unique spells. However — to provide a more streamlined combat experience — the game limits you to only two standard spells, two weapon abilities, one dash ability, and one ultimate.

This encourages you to make decisions and rely on your execution and timing, as encountering a cooldown at the wrong time can impact you negatively in a combat encounter.

Varied magic system

A unique magic system adds depth and flare to the combat (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Another element that supports the game's combat system is its magic system. In V Rising, you can slowly unlock new schools of magic that each have different and unique bonuses. These schools are six in total:

Blood Magic

Chaos Magic

Unholy Magic

Illusion Magic

Frost Magic

Storm Magic

Each school of magic has unique statuses, such as Leech, Ignite, Condemn, etc. — allowing you to choose a unique school that feels compatible with your playstyle or build.

Streamlined base building

Decorating your castle is satisfying in the Action RPG (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Aside from the engaging combat, base building is also an important element of your campaign in V Rising. You'll need a roof on your head to protect yourself from the harmful rays of the sun, which you can build. But survival is not the only point of building your castle. It operates as a base symbolizing your power, as the improved crafting capabilities are locked behind various bosses.

The game also provides you with a myriad of decorative options, such as Floors, Walls, Windows, Curtains, Carpets, Paintings, Wallpapers, and Pillar Ornaments. This decorative element intertwined with the crafting progression gives intrinsic and extrinsic depth to the base-building mechanics of the game.

