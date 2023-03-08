Is Verizon still down in the United States? Latest updates, affected devices, and more

Verizon is one of the many wireless network operators in the United States that provides voice, data, video services, network connectivity, and more across its networks to American households.

In 2019, they reorganized their wireless products and services to the Verizon Consumer and Business divisions and have since become the largest wireless carrier in the United States.

Their 4G network covers almost 99 percent of the United States, making them a business giant in internet and cellular services. Some of their main products and services include smartphones, tablets, 5G devices, and more.

Despite its huge subscriber base and expansion to 5G home internet services, Verizon is still prone to occasional cellular and internet outages. Since we are hugely dependent on internet services, these random outages can sometimes be very problematic. This article will look into the affected areas from today's outage and the affected services.

Verizon outage updates, affected devices, and more

Consumers from the United States have faced recurring outages in their cellular and internet networks over the past three months, and many problems are dealt with swiftly.

However, the increasing frequency of these issues could be a concern. This year alone has seen over 20 cases of outages affecting 5G internet connectivity and cellular networks since January.

Leaving aside technical issues on behalf of the users, there have been over a thousand reports regarding "network lost" and "no internet" issues.

Verizon network outage: 03.08.2023

1) Earlier today, various cellular network issues have been noted by people near and around Brookings, South Dakota. The persistent issue comprises call drops after three seconds during outgoing calls. The issue also extends towards an inability to make outgoing calls altogether.

2) Consumers in Atlanta and some areas of Mid-Upstate New York have faced similar outage problems that have affected both cellular devices and connections.

3) Texas and its neighboring areas have faced internet outages since earlier this morning. 5G services are unresponsive, and cellular data is facing issues with connection stability and speed.

4) The bundled package Fios from Verizon, which provides internet, cellphone, and television services, has been down for multiple days across various regions. The official statements are yet to be released.

5) There have been reported issues regarding call connectivity and slow internet speeds in and around Washington.

6) Outgoing call drops and trouble with 5G connectivity have also been observed in South Boston.

Today's outage seems to be primarily concentrated in and around New York. Users subscribing to Verizon should look into customer support and report their connectivity issues as soon as they face them. They are usually responsive and very proficient in resolving the same.

Most outage issues observed today peaked between 11 am and 12 pm. An early disturbance was seen between 12 am and 1 am in the morning. Other than that, most of the outage issues maintained a consistent frequency throughout the day, with the least number of reports received at 3 pm.

Hopefully, they will take care of them in due time, and users will get to enjoy smooth internet services and clear cellular connectivity soon. Further updates on these outages will be provided in due time.

