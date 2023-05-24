Will Smith is a popular Hollywood star who's known for being in movies like Men in Black and The Pursuit of Happiness. Tencent’s long-awaited open-world survival title, Undawn, is finally here almost two years after its announcement in 2021. Smith, after being featured in this game's trailer, will appear in it as Trey Jones. This character will help players navigate the title's zombie-infected post-apocalyptic world and also assist them with controls, among other things.

For those confused, Undawn is an open-world-survival game developed by Lightspeed Studios to be published by Level Infinite. This title is set to release on June 15, 2023.

Will Smith will play Trey Jones in Undawn

Daniel Ahmad @ZhugeEX Tencent is working with Will Smith for the marketing promotion of Undawn, its new open world survival game.



This is developed by Tencent's Lightspeed Studio as a AAA cross platform game (PC / Mobile) built on Unreal Engine 4.



Set to release in mainland China next month. Tencent is working with Will Smith for the marketing promotion of Undawn, its new open world survival game. This is developed by Tencent's Lightspeed Studio as a AAA cross platform game (PC / Mobile) built on Unreal Engine 4. Set to release in mainland China next month. https://t.co/YboFoEJLvM

Will Smith’s character, Trey Jones, will be the guide in Undawn. He will tell players about the apocalypse, which happened four years ago, while showing them around the wasteland it created.

This actor's appearance in the RPG title was confirmed when a trailer for the game’s beta was leaked back in February 2023. In it, he could be seen appearing alongside members of a shelter. He was delivering a monologue and even beating down a zombie-like creature as well.

However, there was confusion among fans regarding whether he was going to be a playable character in the game or not. However, recent information has confirmed he's just an NPC.

Trey Jones looks a lot like a similar zombie-killing character played by Will Smith in his movie I Am Legend. Fans are happy with his inclusion, as they believe there was no one better than the star of a survival apocalypse film to feature in this title.

Players will join the Raven squad in Undawn, which is one of the different small groups in this massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG). Moreover, this title will offer plenty of characters that gamers will be able to choose from.

Players will also get to use a variety of weapons to protect their home and squad. Readers who want to have an easier time in this title's initial stages can use this guide.

This game's developers opened its closed beta test for the mobile gaming community back in April 2023. One can learn how to play the Undawn Closed Beta on PCs using this article.

This MMORPG title is now available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store and the App Store for iOS. You can pre-register now on different digital storefronts to get some exciting in-game rewards and resources after Undawn's official launch.

Poll : 0 votes