5 best beginner tips for Undawn Closed Beta

Undawn Closed Beta got underway on April 6 and players who want to enjoy the first-hand gaming experience can do so until April 15. This Tencent game has an open-world, role-playing (RPG) survival setup, where they can engage in multiplayer battles with other gamers around the world.

The game has a wide range of customizable weapons that are well-suited for the varied modes present. To stay competitive, players need to upgrade their firearms while playing the Undawn Closed Beta as well. They have to be aware of the in-game map to increase their chances. Thus, here are some tips to guide beginners and ensure they start off on the right foot.

5 tips to have an easier time in Undawn Closed Beta: Character selection, shelters, and more

1) Choosing the right character

Choosing the right character will be a crucial step for beginners as each one has some unique skills and special abilities to aid in winning. Thus, players should choose wisely.

For example, if a someone prefers an aggressive playstyle, they should try a character with more damage. However, if they want to play a more supportive role in the squad, they should go for a pick that has healing abilities. They will also need to develop the required skillset and experience to handle some of the more advanced and complex characters.

2) Understanding the objectives

Understand your objective in the game (Image via Undawn)

Each player has different objectives, including gathering materials to build shelters, collecting guns and ammo to fight against the zombies and other gamers, and more. To succeed in a survival title like Undawn Closed Beta, they will have to understand their objectives properly.

For example, if they want to push their rank, sticking to the story mode more will help them out as it helps them gain more experience points. Players will also get accustomed to the game, which will help them later in the multiplayer modes.

3) Explore the map

If players explore the map thoroughly in Undawn Closed Beta, they can find secret locations and hidden treasures. Knowing the surroundings in the battleground will always keep them a step ahead of their enemies. They will know where to find covers and different locations that are best for ambushing or gathering resources, which will be a huge tactical advantage.

Players can also gather more resources that will increase their chances of winning this survival title. They should try to focus on gathering new items, which in turn will help them level up faster.

4) Building shelters

In Undawn Closed Beta, players will have to fight not only against each other, but also the zombies of a post-apocalyptic world. Therefore, building shelters can help them hide, heal, and store items.

Building a shelter will provide them with a place to retreat and heal after every ruthless encounter against zombies or other gamers. Doing so can also help them gain a tactical advantage in the Undawn Closed Beta.

5) Choosing the right weapons

Beginners should try to get familiar with the varied arsenal of Undawn. There are shotguns, assault rifles, and snipers for different battles. While choosing any firearm, players should check things like accuracy, damage, fire rate, and more.

They should choose the ones they are most comfortable with, as it will take them less time to get accustomed. Choosing a versatile weapon can be helpful as it can cater to their needs in different modes.

Tencent Games’ Undawn Closed Beta is now available for players interested in getting a first-hand experience of this open-world RPG survival game. They can download it from the official download page and try it between April 6 and April 15.

