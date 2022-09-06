5 open world games like GTA 5 that have a post-apocalyptic setting

A post-apocalyptic game that plays like GTA 5 is always a fascinating experience. This is also why some of the most popular mods for GTA 5 transform the world of the game into a post-apocalyptic world.

However, players should be aware that there are separate games that can provide a similar type of experience without having to rely on mods. These are the games that offer players an open environment that is comparable to the one in GTA 5.

If players are curious about games that are like GTA 5 but set in the post-apocalyptic world, then this article will recommend five of the best GTA 5-esque post-apocalyptic games.

GTA 5 players will enjoy open world, post-apocalyptic games like Mad Max and Fallout

5) State of Decay 2

State of Decay 2 is a post-apocalyptic zombie game. The main gameplay loop focuses on survival, making it a great choice for those looking for a realistic survival experience.

Players will have to find or create a shelter to protect themselves from zombies and constantly scavenge for food and other supplies. This makes State of Decay 2 really immersive and fun to play, as other zombie games tend to focus on killing them and moving to the next objective. Moreover, there is also a realistic open world that offers a lot of areas to explore.

4) Mad Max

Mad Max is a rare movie tie-in game that's actually good. Many players don't expect much from these kinds of games, but Mad Max has gained a sizable cult following over the years.

Furthermore, the game's story differs from Mad Max: Fury Road, so players don't have to worry about not understanding the lore if they haven't seen the film. The gameplay is also pretty addictive, especially the combat mechanics, which are similar to the Batman: Arkham games created by Rocksteady.

All in all, Mad Max is a solid post-apocalyptic game that has really good driving and combat mechanics like GTA 5.

3) Metro Exodus

Even though Metro Exodus isn't exactly like GTA 5, the gameplay and the story players are too good to ignore. Moreover, GTA 5 can be played in first-person mode, so this game checks that box.

Metro Exodus takes place in a post-apocalyptic Russia that the main protagonist and his crew explore while traveling on a train called the Aurora. The immersive visuals of Metro Exodus are its biggest selling point, and everything in the game looks very realistic, especially when it comes to the lighting.

It also has a really compelling storyline that gives purpose to every objective the players are tasked with completing. This is one of the best apocalyptic games out there that players really have to play.

2) Dead Rising 3

Dead Rising 3 is one of the best zombie games out there. Its gameplay starkly differs from State of Decay 2, with the game requiring players to kill zombies creatively. This is arguably the most fun part of the game, as players have the option to create some insane contraptions.

There is also an open world to explore that is filled to the brim with zombies, so players will never experience a dull moment during their playthrough. Watching players create new impractical weapons and vehicles to kill zombies in the most preposterous ways is always entertaining.

1) Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout: New Vegas is perhaps the best Fallout game ever released, and players who are yet to play the game are losing out on one of the best apocalyptic open world games available. While the aesthetics of this game may not be everyone's cup of tea, Fallout: New Vegas features some of the most amazing writing and gameplay design that will undoubtedly draw players into its world.

Players can also use mods to alter their experience. The main storyline, the lived-in world, and the quirky but thought-provoking characters will all stay with players even after they finish the game.

