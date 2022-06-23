Artist makes GTA-inspired poster for upcoming Barbie movie

GTA fans are pretty dedicated and they aren't afraid to show it. Numerous online artists and photographers have come up with brilliant works of art pertaining to the game.

Online artist BossLogic recently reimagined and created a Barbie movie poster inspired by GTA covers. Titled "Grand Theft Auto B," the poster features multiple images from the Warner Brothers movie set to release in 2023.

BossLogic designs a cover for a unique GTA cross-over

BossLogic is a very popular fan artist who has created many unique pieces of art related to pop culture. He started his journey when he was introduced to Adobe Photoshop by his friends in Australia. BossLogic instantly got hooked and hasn't looked back since.

Being a huge GTA fan as well, BossLogic recently gave the Barbie movie poster a Los Santos makeover. The poster features multiple actors on the cover, including Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, and Ken, played by Ryan Gosling.

The 2023 romantic comedy is being produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and is directed by Greta Gerwig. The movie also features comedy stalwarts like Will Ferrel and Kate McKinnon.

BossLogic also went ahead and placed a bunch of weapons in the hands of the stars to make it resemble the criminal background of GTA. Supporting actors Will Ferrel, America Ferrara, and Simu Liu also assume looks that fit into the game, thanks to the artist.

However, in reality, these are products catered to completely different target audiences. The unifying factor here is the massive fanbase both products have. GTA has captivated the minds of gamers since the 1990s, whereas Barbie Dolls have been selling like hot cakes since 1950s.

Other Barbie and GTA cross-overs

Barbie and Grand Theft Auto 5 aren't as weird of a mix if one searches the internet. There have been tonnes of content creators who have tried it. The video above, for instance, shows a Roleplay streamer transforming her character into Barbie and interacting with other players.

Mods also allow players to experiment in Story-Mode like YouTuber TrizzyFunny. The above video shows Barbie arriving at Los Santos International Airport and heading to her 'multi-billion-dollar mansion.' The streamer also ties in a story and plays along the plotline to keep things interesting.

Some fans like Redditor u/LoonShy also managed to find other similarities between the franchises. This is one of the toy cars that are sold as Barbie merchandise, it really resembles the Canis Mesa from Grand Theft Auto 5.

Creating cars inspired by real-life counterparts is very common in this game. The Barbie Convertible has been replicated by many players.

Almost all the cars in the game have been designed to mirror real-life models. For instance, the Grotti Bestia GTS is based on the Ferrari FF and the Schlagen GT on the Mercedes-AMG GT.

Rockstar Games also went ahead and included a house in the game with striking similarities to the house of Ruth Handler (creator of the Barbie Doll). The house is located next to Michael De Santa's psychiatrist's house/office on Vespucci Beach.

This may have been included to pay tribute to the legendary creator as she passed away in 2002. The house is located in Malibu, L.A., and is one of the priciest ones.

