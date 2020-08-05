Best GTA 5 zombie mods

Zombies are a great addition to any game. It’s no wonder that there have been more zombie mods made for GTA 5 than we can count.

If you’re a zombie apocalypse nut like the rest of us and have always wondered what a post-apocalyptic Los Santos would look like, then these mods are for you.

Best zombie mods for GTA 5

#1 Grand Theft Zombies

Grand Theft Zombies (Image credits: GTAall.com)

No longer will stealing vehicles or planning heists be your priority as the survival against hordes of zombies will now take that spot.

The Grand Theft Zombies mod adds a crowd of the undead to the streets of Los Santos, turning GTA 5 into a survival horror game. The gameplay will now revolve around hiding from zombies that want to eat you and killing them so you can survive.

#2 The Dead Among Us Project

The Dead Among Us Mod (Image credits: GameSkinny)

Another mod designed to turn Los Santos into a post-apocalyptic nightmare, The Dead Among Us Project does more than just add zombies to the gameplay. It reworks the environment of the game completely and adds new locations that reflect the zombie theme of the game. With great textures and scenes, GTA 5 can really look like a zombie ravaged land.

#3 Zombie Apocalypse Military Base

Military Base Mod (Image credits: StevetheGamer55, Youtube)

What’s a zombie apocalypse without a quintessential military base? A version of it exists in every zombie-related fiction and is the model of a strong base until of course, a dictatorial leader brings it all down.

This mod adds a similar military base to GTA 5, one which can be explored by your main character. There are locations such as commonplaces, guard towers and markets for you to get the full feel of a zombie apocalypse.

#4 The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Mod (Image credits: Typical Gamer, Youtube)

This Walking Dead-inspired GTA 5 zombie mod turns Los Santos into a post-apocalyptic world. With locations and designs similar to the hit graphic novel and TV series, The Walking Dead mod can be the ultimate fantasy for a fan of both the show and GTA 5. The mod also adds all your favourite Walking Dead characters to fight ‘them walkers’.

#5 Zombie Vehicles

Zombie Apocalypse Vehicles (Image credits: Typical Gamer, Youtube)

Zombie Vehicles are a couple of mods that add a few zombie apocalypse-inspired vehicles to GTA 5. Have you always wanted a jeep that had spikes on the front to impale zombies with? Or do you fancy a motorcycle like the one Daryl Dixon rides in the Walking Dead? Either way, these mods will add choices of vehicles for you to complete your zombie apocalypse experience in GTA 5.