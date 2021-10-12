Top 5 Free Fire pets for utility and tactical advantage

Pets in Free Fire play a massive role in securing a Booyah. While they don't directly affect gameplay and cannot be used offensively, they do provide in-game buffs that help users perform better.

There are various pets to choose from, and both passive and aggressive players can benefit from having the right pet. Knowing which one to choose will make all the difference.

Free Fire pets can provide utility and tactical advantages

5) Dr. Beanie

Dr. Beanie is by far one of the most situational pets in Free Fire. Unlike other options that provide a combat boost, players using this pet will get a massive tactical advantage. However, it's not for everyone.

Those who enjoy a stealthier in-game approach should choose Dr. Beanie as the skill "Dashy Duckwalk" increases movement speed when in the crouch position. At the base level, it's increased by 30%, while at max, it reaches 60%.

This is great for users who prefer crouch movement as opposed to running to stay quiet.

4) Moony

Moony is a great pet to have in Free Fire when it comes to tactical advantage. Although his skill "Paranormal Protection" is rather situational, it can come in handy during matches, and every player can indeed benefit.

Unlike traditional damage reduction, gamers can enjoy the benefits of his skill when interacting with something. For example, when they are using a medkit and a countdown timer is active, damage will be reduced by 20% during this time. At the max level, the skill provides 35% damage reduction.

3) Dreki

Often during matches, after attacking an opponent, instead of getting eliminated, they somehow manage to escape to safety and begin healing using medkits. When this happens, most of the time, players give up the search and move on.

However, when using Dreki, Free Fire users will have another chance to hunt down their opponents and get an elimination. Her "Dragon Glare" skill allows them to locate an opponent healing within a 10-meter radius.

At the max level, this skill scales and allows gamers to locate as many as four opponents healing within a 30-meter radius for five seconds. Rather than allowing opponents to recover and get back into the fight, they can now be spotted and wiped out.

2) Spirit Fox

At times, healing using Free Fire character abilities may not be possible due to an ongoing cooldown period or situational problems. During these times, most players will rely on medkits to heal up. This is where Spirit Fox shines.

Her "Well Fed" skill allows gamers to restore extra HP when using a medkit. At the base level, an additional 4 HP is restored when using a medkit, while at the max level, they will receive 10 HP more while using a medkit.

1) Rockie

When it comes to providing a tactical advantage, no pet performs as well as Rockie. While he may be useless to Free Fire characters with passive abilities, he shines when paired up with characters that have active abilities with cooldown time.

At the base level, Rockie's skill, "Stay Chill", reduces the cooldown time for active skills by 6%, while it provides a whopping 15% reduction at max level. This may not seem like much, but during an intense match, every second counts.

