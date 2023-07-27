Is it worth buying any in-app purchases in Honkai Star Rail?

Buying in-app purchases in Honkai Star Rail could be of good value to some players. The game is F2P-friendly, meaning microtransactions are not required to win. It's just that purchasing Oneric Shards or an Express Supply Pass is advantageous, especially for players looking to get a certain character or Light Cone on the current Warps.

This article briefly analyzes why some in-app purchases may be worth it in Honkai Star Rail and why a few players may find them to be of bad value. Everything listed here applies to Android, iOS, and PC since all platforms have these microtransactions.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Why some players would find in-app purchases valuable in Honkai Star Rail

An example of a microtransaction on PC (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a general list of reasons that may apply to some players who find in-app purchases worthwhile in Honkai Star Rail:

They want a featured 5-star: Most Warps are only around for a limited time, so some players may wish to spend real-life money to get their favorite money (especially if they haven't saved much Stellar Jade or Star Rail Special Passes thus far).

Great for casual play: Not everybody wants to grind for several hours to get enough resources to pull on a banner.

Some players are rich: Anybody who is making bank is unlikely to feel much of a sting purchasing some microtransactions.

Good for farming: Some players may want to raise their Trailblaze Level and Equilibrium level as soon as possible. Some microtransactions could be used to refuel Trailblaze Power.

To collect loot from the Battle Pass: Some items are only available in the paid section of the Battle Pass.

Remember, buying anything from the in-game store is optional.

Why some Honkai Star Rail players don't like in-app purchases

Some players don't find spending money on an F2P game to be worth it (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some F2P perspectives of the discussion worth bringing up:

Money: Spending real-life cash isn't always desirable, especially for poorer players.

Desires to be F2P: Some players want to be F2P, even if they can afford it. Sometimes, a player prefers having a challenge.

It's not hard to save resources: Guaranteed Hard Pity means a smart player can easily get any featured 5-star if they hold enough Stellar Jade and Star Rail Special Passes Beforehand.

No Honkai Star Rail gameplay-related content forces a player to spend money to pass a battle.

Verdict

Some players may spend money to get Kafka on her banner, for example (Image via HoYoverse)

If Honkai Star Rail players can afford in-app purchases and it won't affect their personal well-being, then buying them should be fine. Remember to be moderate with your spending (which is even a message stated in the game under various microtransactions).

Unlike other mobile games, Honkai Star Rail isn't nearly as pay-to-win. A player's skill with turn-based RPG strategies is very important for helping them overcome their obstacles. Spending money on this game helps, so if you feel stuck, perhaps an in-app purchase can help you get a little better.

