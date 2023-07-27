Is it worth buying any in-app purchases in Honkai Star Rail?

Buying in-app purchases in Honkai Star Rail could be of good value to some players. The game is F2P-friendly, meaning microtransactions are not required to win. It's just that purchasing Oneric Shards or an Express Supply Pass is advantageous, especially for players looking to get a certain character or Light Cone on the current Warps.
This article briefly analyzes why some in-app purchases may be worth it in Honkai Star Rail and why a few players may find them to be of bad value. Everything listed here applies to Android, iOS, and PC since all platforms have these microtransactions.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.
Why some players would find in-app purchases valuable in Honkai Star Rail
Here is a general list of reasons that may apply to some players who find in-app purchases worthwhile in Honkai Star Rail:
- They want a featured 5-star: Most Warps are only around for a limited time, so some players may wish to spend real-life money to get their favorite money (especially if they haven't saved much Stellar Jade or Star Rail Special Passes thus far).
- Great for casual play: Not everybody wants to grind for several hours to get enough resources to pull on a banner.
- Some players are rich: Anybody who is making bank is unlikely to feel much of a sting purchasing some microtransactions.
- Good for farming: Some players may want to raise their Trailblaze Level and Equilibrium level as soon as possible. Some microtransactions could be used to refuel Trailblaze Power.
- To collect loot from the Battle Pass: Some items are only available in the paid section of the Battle Pass.
Remember, buying anything from the in-game store is optional.
Why some Honkai Star Rail players don't like in-app purchases
Here are some F2P perspectives of the discussion worth bringing up:
- Money: Spending real-life cash isn't always desirable, especially for poorer players.
- Desires to be F2P: Some players want to be F2P, even if they can afford it. Sometimes, a player prefers having a challenge.
- It's not hard to save resources: Guaranteed Hard Pity means a smart player can easily get any featured 5-star if they hold enough Stellar Jade and Star Rail Special Passes Beforehand.
No Honkai Star Rail gameplay-related content forces a player to spend money to pass a battle.
Verdict
If Honkai Star Rail players can afford in-app purchases and it won't affect their personal well-being, then buying them should be fine. Remember to be moderate with your spending (which is even a message stated in the game under various microtransactions).
Unlike other mobile games, Honkai Star Rail isn't nearly as pay-to-win. A player's skill with turn-based RPG strategies is very important for helping them overcome their obstacles. Spending money on this game helps, so if you feel stuck, perhaps an in-app purchase can help you get a little better.
