Is it necessary to buy Honkai Star Rail accounts?

HoYoverse has loaded Honkai Star Rail with an exciting world containing excellent playable characters, with more expected to be released. Players must save resources to acquire their desired units and strengthen their accounts. While the title provides a healthy amount of content, allowing players to accumulate sufficient summons, it does not guarantee a 5-star character unless one secures the double pity on a banner.

Hence, many in the community will likely wonder whether buying a sought-after account is necessary. It is worth noting that every gacha and F2P character is strong enough to clear any content in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Are there benefits to buying Honkai Star Rail accounts?

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

High Elder of the Luofu, bearer of the Azure Dragon's legacy, bringing forth clouds and rain, and entrusted with the duty of guarding the Ambrosial Arbor. Revered with the title of "Imbibitor Lunae."

— History of the Xianzhou: The Five Dragons' Exodus… Imbibitor LunaeHigh Elder of the Luofu, bearer of the Azure Dragon's legacy, bringing forth clouds and rain, and entrusted with the duty of guarding the Ambrosial Arbor. Revered with the title of "Imbibitor Lunae."— History of the Xianzhou: The Five Dragons' Exodus… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Imbibitor LunaeHigh Elder of the Luofu, bearer of the Azure Dragon's legacy, bringing forth clouds and rain, and entrusted with the duty of guarding the Ambrosial Arbor. Revered with the title of "Imbibitor Lunae."— History of the Xianzhou: The Five Dragons' Exodus… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Cssw50e3PJ

Honkai Star Rail has a gacha element at its core, so resources are limited, making it difficult for players to acquire every 5-star unit. Securing a premium character can often take multiple Stellar Jade refills, deeming it expensive.

On the contrary, accounts containing the desired units are often listed at a cheaper price on third-party websites and social media marketplaces. Since most sellers use a series of reroll accounts to acquire the characters for free, they can sell them cheaply.

Acquiring the limited-time units rolled out in the previous banner is impossible unless you buy an account that has them. In fact, beginners can collect previously released characters such as Seele or Jing Yuan without waiting for their reruns.

Should you buy a Honkai Star Rail account?

F2P characters can tackle any in-game challenges (Image via HoYoverse)

Although buying an account will likely get you a strong roster to continue your astral journey, it is unnecessary since Honkai Star Rail is designed to be free-to-play. You receive free Stellar Jades from various content to collect characters, and by employing them with a proper setup, you can clear any in-game challenges.

Moreover, using a purchased account involves risk as it violates HoYoverse’s terms of service. Once it is detected, they can launch a ban, putting a permanent halt to your progress.

Also, third-party websites are highly unregulated, and their reputation is questionable since they lack a proper authoritative body overseeing and controlling the overall operation. On the other hand, social media marketplaces contain a few fraudulent vendors, making buying an account risky.

That said, it is a matter of personal preference and falls under the player's discretion.

Poll : 0 votes