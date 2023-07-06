Honkai Star Rail 1.1 5-star characters tier list

Honkai Star Rail’s 5-star roster features some of the most powerful units with a strong arsenal of abilities that allow them to tackle any challenging activities. They are considered premium characters that either belong to the Stellar Warp or are featured on the limited-time banner. The lineup has a wide variety of characters that are associated with different Paths and element types.

This article includes a tier list that ranks each of the premium units based on their pull value and combat potential as of patch 1.1. It is worth noting that the arrangement will not dismiss any character as useless.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Every 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail 1.1 arranged in a tier list

5-star character tier list in Honkai Star Rail 1.1 (Image via HoYoverse and Tiermaker)

The characters showcased in the tier list are arranged after analyzing every aspect of their moveset without any Eidolon for fair judgment. It also includes the units that have been featured until version 1.1 and excludes Blade and Kafka, which will be released in the next patch.

Moreover, this tier list has been framed for fun and educational purposes. Although it provides arguments for each placement, players might get different results based on their usage.

SS-tier

Luocha is the best healer in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Only the best characters of the bunch have been enlisted in this tier, as they possess meta-defining abilities, enabling them to easily fit into multiple teams. Hence, they can effortlessly tackle any challenging content in Honkai Star Rail 1.1.

Here is a list of all the 5-star units worthy of a spot in the SS category:

Bronya

Luocha

Seele

Bronya is arguably the best support in the game, with access to buffing abilities. She can transfer her turn to an ally and amplify their damage significantly, which comes in handy against elite enemies and bosses.

Luocha is the brand new 5-star healer currently available under the limited-time banner. He has a massive restorative ability that can sustain his entire squad during a battle.

Another limited-time unit, Seele has been the spot holder for the best DPS unit in the game, and she continues to be a powerful single-target damage dealer in v1.1.

S-tier

Jing Yuan and Yanqing are the best DPS from the S-tier (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail characters in this tier excel at their dedicated roles and serve as a direct alternative to those mentioned in the previous segment. With proper support and team setup, the 5-star units listed below can face challenging opponents in the battle.

Gepard

Jing Yuan

Silver Wolf

Yanqing

Bailu

For example, Bailu is a great substitute for accounts that do not have Luocha.

Since the game requires two teams for the Forgotten Halls, you will require the specified characters for the secondary setup, especially Jing Yuan and Yanqing as the second DPS, along with Gepard's shields, to sustain them throughout the battle.

Silver Wolf is also popular for her mono-elemental team setup and DEF reduction debuff.

A-tier

Image showing all the A-tier 5-star characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, this tier contains characters that are only applicable in specific situations. Although players tend to replace them with versatile characters, they are powerful enough to tackle any boss content in Honkai Star Rail 1.1.

Himeko

Welt

Clara

Both Himeko and Clara excel at AoE damage from the Erudition and Destruction Paths, respectively. While the former excels at follow-up attacks, the latter launches counter ATKs every time she takes a hit during combat.

Welt has the potential to be a strong character with a proper build and team setup. However, patch 1.1 of Honkai Star Rail has introduced two versatile Imaginary units that bring much more to the table than him.

