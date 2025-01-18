Is it worth playing Bodycam in 2025?

Bodycam is an ultrarealistic first-person tactical shooter experience developed by French indie developers. The game made use of the impressive horsepower of Unreal Engine 5 to achieve visuals that can be easily mistaken for real life. While there is no word about console ports, the game can be exclusively played on PC via Steam.

While the efforts of two young developers are inspiring, the final product is worth playing in 2025; however, the game could have benefitted from more quality-of-life improvements for the movement system. The teasers and initial gameplay overview made a good impression, but some fans believe it failed to deliver on its promise of ultrarealistic gameplay.

Bodycam is all flashy visuals with wonky gameplay

The game is struggling to deliver the authentic point of view of an active combatant (Image via Reissad Studio)

The indie developers from France had the advantage of not having much to prove, unlike popular and established triple-A studios. They managed to capture the entire gaming community's attention with the level of detail and realism shown in the initial previews. Reissad Studio was inspired by popular first-person shooter titles like Call of Duty and Battlefield; however, Bodycam is a much grittier and grounded online multiplayer gaming experience.

Players can play against each other in multiplayer mode or work with friends in different game modes like search and destroy. The gunplay and visuals are the highlights of this ambitious first-person shooter title since it is as close to reality as it gets. The developers wanted to push the boundaries and blur the lines between fiction and reality even more through this project.

Early playtesters complained that combat, movement, and aiming can be too difficult to maneuver. The developers may have bitten off more than they could chew in that regard. Firing a gun and feeling the recoil is a good attention to detail; however, it is a pain to master.

Unlike other shooters that do feel like a video game, Bodycam tried hard to leave that space and deliver an authentic and immersive experience of what it would be like to fight heavily armed assailants.

It would be wise to manage expectations realistically with this game. The flashy visuals made it easy to forget that this project was worked on by only two young developers without the same experience as veteran developers. While Bodycam may have its fair share of problems, there is no telling how far it will go with the right support and guidance.

Conclusion

Bodycam has a long way to go before becoming the most ultrarealistic first-person tactical shooter (Image via Reissad Studio)

Bodycam may have flashy and ultrarealistic visuals, but it is not perfect. Reissad Studio has great potential to provide post-launch support, like updates for optimization, new game modes, and more. This is a game that friends should play together and enjoy for what it is.

Before launching the game, the devs should get extra credit for creating one of the most ultrarealistic games before criticizing the flaws. Bodycam could be the first of many more realistic projects from indie developers and inspire industry leaders to do better in the future.

