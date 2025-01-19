Is it worth playing Gunfire Reborn in 2025? 

Gunfire Reborn is a level-based roguelite RPG first-person shooter developed by Duoyi Games. The title was released in 2021 on Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Android, and iOS. With the game recently completing its third anniversary, players may wonder if it is still worth playing in 2025.

To answer the question, yes, Gunfire Reborn is worth playing if you enjoy a simple yet engaging roguelite shooter with tons of build variety.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Why Gunfire Reborn is still worth playing in 2025

A variety of weapons

Wacky weapons that feel cool to use (Image via Duoyi Games)

Gunfire Reborn has a large arsenal of weapons. While they still fit in the same archetypes of pistols, shotguns, SMGs, and bows, their outer skin varies a lot. You will encounter high-tech gloves, mini dragons, primal bows, throwable blades, and many unique firearms.

This focus on vivid weaponry means you will constantly be intrigued by the next firearm you encounter in the game. These weapons also have unique attacking gimmicks, such as a launcher that throws black holes or an ice spear that can be recalled back to your hand.

A simple yet charming art style

The game has a simplistic yet vivid art style (Image via Duoyi Games)

The game uses a plain cel-shaded art style. While it isn't as detailed as something like Borderlands, it still has a charm to it. The game's distinct colors can help provide character to the different biomes, such as the blue interiors of Longling Tomb, or the brownish surroundings of Anxi Desert.

The art style also contributes to the unique range of guns, making their special effects pop out.

A playground for effective builds

There are many effective builds in the game (Image via Duoyi Games)

One important mechanic here is the elemental system. There are three elements in Gunfire Reborn, each having a different effect on enemies. Corrosion is good against armor, lightning is effective against shields, and fire is best for the base health bars.

However, when this system opens up, you realize you can inflict more than one element on an enemy. For instance, many weapons can combine elementals to possess one corrosion primary fire while utilizing lightning for its abilities. This mixing and matching provides a fertile ground for creating unique builds to help you progress further in your quest.

Co-op campaign doubles the fun

The game allows for a fun time with your pals (Image via Duoyi Games)

If you want to enjoy a roguelite shooter with a co-op campaign, Gunfire Reborn is a great choice, as you can play it with up to four friends.

The game's diverse build variety that can aid players in causing utter chaos in the battlegrounds makes for a fun first-person shooter experience.

