Is WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition worth buying?

WWE 2K25 is the latest installment in the long list of WWE titles and is now out on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. There are three different editions available for WWE 2K25, namely the Standard Edition ($69.99), the Deadman Edition ($99.99), and the Bloodline Edition ($129.99). However, is it really worth spending an additional $30 to get the Deadman Edition of WWE 2K25? Let's take a look.

Well, there is no definite yes or no answer to this question. If you are a long-term fan of the WWE franchise or are someone who loves spending their free evenings playing WWE with their friends or family, the WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition will most likely be a great pick for you. In fact, the cosmetic upgrades and rewards you receive with the Deadman Edition will add a lot of value to your experience.

However, if you don't really follow WWE and just want a taste of what the title has to offer, the standard edition should suit you better. In fact, we recommend you get the standard edition if you're not sure whether you'll actually enjoy the title. That said, it won't hurt to know more about the additional content you will get with the Deadman Edition.

What will you receive with the WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition?

The Deadman Edition will contain the Season Pass for free (Image via 2K)

The Deadman Edition of the game comes with some pretty exciting rewards and bonus packs. You will also get the Season Pass for free with this edition, alongside some post-launch DLC character packs.

The complete list of content offered in this edition is mentioned below:

Includes the full base game

Deadman Bonus Pack with MyFACTION Persona Card (Undertaker ‘90), MyFACTION Persona Card (Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker), Usable Urn, and Brother Love Manager

with MyFACTION Persona Card (Undertaker ‘90), MyFACTION Persona Card (Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker), Usable Urn, and Brother Love Manager Season Pass ( 5 post-launch DLC Character Packs and SuperCharger)

5 post-launch DLC Character Packs and SuperCharger) Wyatt Sicks Pack (includes: MyFACTION Persona Cards for: Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy and Erick Rowan)

(includes: MyFACTION Persona Cards for: Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy and Erick Rowan) 15,000 VC

