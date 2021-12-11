"It was affection"- Keanu Reeves is pumped about the idea of players getting intimate with his character in a Cyberpunk 2077 mod

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves came into the limelight in the gaming industry when Cyberpunk 2077 was released last year. The popular actor from the Matrix franchise won the hearts of many gamers with his character, although the game did not leave the same impact. Many in the community were furious at CD Projekt RED for releasing a game that was so full of bugs and glitches that it was almost impossible to play.

Reeves recently appeared for an interview with The Verge to speak about his upcoming project, The Matrix Resurrections. Naturally, the conversation swayed towards Cyberpunk 2077 and Keanu Reeves made several very interesting revelations.

Keanu Reeves is very excited about the prospect of people getting intimate with his Cyberpunk 2077 character

During a recent interview with The Verge, Reeves was asked about his role in Cyberpunk 2077. The actor revealed that he had not played the game yet, but he had heard that most of the community were big fans of his character. However, the interviewer then asked him if he was aware of a Cyberpunk 2077 mod, which allowed players to get intimate with his character in the game. Reeves seemed to take the news in quite a happy manner and even pumped his fists into the air when he was informed that a lot of people had expressed their enthusiasm about the mod.

As seen above, he was visibly excited, cheering on when he found out that his character was the most requested NPC that players wanted to get intimate with in the modded version of the CDPR title.

When asked how he felt about it, Keanu Reeves expressed that he thought it was very nice, and considered it to be people's affection.

"Oh my god, it’s always nice, when it’s nice, and…y’know."

His Matrix co-star, Carrie-Ann Moss, expressed that she would not be very comfortable with the idea, which led to Reeves giving her a full-blown detailed explanation of what he assumed would go down when people tried to get intimate with his character.

Keanu Reeves' excitement was very entertaining to watch, and it was fascinating to see how he made a conversation about people wanting to get intimate with his character rather wholesome.

