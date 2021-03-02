"It’s so broken": Shroud suggests new Valorant agent Astra needs to be nerfed 

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek believes that the new agent Astra that Valorant has been teasing is broken. The Canadian YouTuber has been streaming the FPS title regularly and believes that the agent's ultimate ability, Astral Form, makes her unplayable.

Riot Games caused havoc in the community when it announced the arrival of the new agent. Her ultimate, Astral Form, is mind-bending.

Even though her other abilities are a bit underwhelming, Shroud believes that she is a force to be reckoned with.

"In her astral form, she can see when somebody is diffusing a bomb or faking a bomb or whatever. It’s so broken. If Astra truly comes out tomorrow, she’s going to be so busted. If Astra comes out in this current state tomorrow, no changes at all; she’s going to be busted. The fact that you can see that is so huge. That has to change for sure," he said.

Shroud also stated that he doesn't truly believe that she is broken but needs to be nerfed before making her way to the title.

“And the fact that you can see somebody tap a bomb or stick a bomb or whatever is kind of weird. So, that part doesn’t seem intended. I think it just slipped through the cracks,” he added.

Ardent Valorant players are divided on the issue. Some, like Shroud, believe that her ultimate is overpowered. Others believe it's an impetus for new agents to come in the future.

Shroud hasn't reached the Radiant rank this season

The Canadian streamer revealed just a couple of days back that he is on Immortal and doesn't mind not hitting Radiant this time.

This is because he has been streaming Valheim and was also a part of OfflineTV's Rust server. It has also been suggested that he has been playing the NoPixel server secretly, according to some reports. Shroud hasn't commented on the same.

Shroud is a former Counter-Strike pro who was a part of several prominent esports organizations. He's switched to Valorant like many other pro streamers.