"It's come full circle boys": Pokimane Twitch ban has curious fans revisiting Bowblax controversy

Pokimane has been the center of attention this week after her first ever encounter with Twitch's ban hammer. She was banned from Twitch for two days after flouting DMCA copyright rules by watching Avatar: The Last Airbender on her stream.

Josh @Bowblax Pokimane got banned for COPYRIGHT????



While most of Twitter is discussing whether the ban was justified or not, a YouTuber appeared as a blast from the past to express his pure unadulterated joy. The YouTuber, Bowblax, had his row with Pokimane back in 2018, when the RTS owner wrongfully handed him a copyright strike for using some of her clips while covering her feud with Keemstar.

"She got Copyright Striked HAHAHAHA OMG it's come full circle boys"

Bowblax did not hold back in expressing his joy about Pokimane being copyright struck

Back in 2018, Pokimane was in the headlines for her feud with Keemstar. However, when Bowblax made a video about this issue using clips from Pokimane's videos, it did not sit well with the Moroccan streamer.

The OfflineTV star issued a copyright strike against the smaller streamer. However, this was lambasted by many in the community, including PewDiePie. In fact, Poki was forced to issue an apology to Bowblax.

However, it seems Bowblax did not entirely forgive Anys for the issue since he expressed immense joy when she received her first Twitch ban, calling it "karma."

Commenting on the issue, he quipped:

"The fact that she's now similarly getting punished for copyright on her Twitch channel, but this time for very clearly breaking copyright law in the most blatant and basic way possible, is just pure karma."

Even back when the incident occurred, Bowblax had mentioned that he did not necessarily think Poki was a bad person, but that she just got overly defensive when her image was in danger.

Fans react to Bowblax's delight at Pokimane being banned

Following the incident, Bowblax seems to have a lot of people on his side now as fans poured in to show their support for him.

SandwichMan @Sandwichmannnn @Bowblax It’s the best day of ur life rn @Bowblax It’s the best day of ur life rn

HallowedFlux @HallowedFlux @Bowblax Lmao got a taste of your own medicine huh @pokimanelol , serves you right. @Bowblax Lmao got a taste of your own medicine huh @pokimanelol, serves you right.

Pokimane's Twitch ban was lifted after the weekend and she has been streaming as per usual since Monday. But soon after the ban was lifted, her fellow OfflineTV streamer, Disguised Toast, was met with the same fate.

It seems like Twitch is finally out to get all the streamers who openly flout the platform's DMCA policies.

