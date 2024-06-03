"It’s our fault, we made this environment.": Players discuss the lack of voice-comms in Overwatch 2

Following the introduction of an auto-ban system in Overwatch 2, players appear to be afraid of using the voice-comms. Many have complained about getting false bans for typing common gaming lingo like “gg” and “ez.” As a result, players are facing a tough time communicating with other teammates about certain plans to win games.

However, this wasn’t the case earlier. The developers were bound to take this step as many players earlier reported the issue of being harassed over voice and text chats. Moreover, some were being racially abused and threatened for not listening to a call or sharing info. Hence, players are not using voice comms to avoid getting banned or being victims of such abuses.

This is an age-old issue and Blizzard Entertainment is likely to fix this issue by taking certain steps. Until then, many players have posted about their poor experience in several Overwatch 2 social forums.

In one such post, a user, u/Profounfly_AuRIZZtic, expressed their concern about the poor voice comms situation, stating:

"It's our fault. We made this environment. Congratulations to all of us for making communication in this game unviable."

Another user by the name of u/No_Bookkeeper_2701 explained that it is tough to use voice comms. As a woman, she’s scared of being a victim of her teammates. The user said:

Another female player said she had to mute everyone in the team's voice comms, as they were saying some “derogatory nonsense” there. She explained how it’s hard for women to use voice comms without getting harassed. She added:

"Yup, I spoke like one time way back when I first started playing comp in ow1 and I had to mute my whole team because all they'd say was "woman? woman? woman?" on endless repeat and other derogatory nonsense about how I must be on my period and must be upset (all I said was to regroup and don't trickle in... which they kept doing anyway) and I just instantly gave up."

Players, irrespective of gender, are also victims of random racial slurs. One such user u/nobleone8876 shared their experience about how they were being called racially inappropriate words over their usage of voice comms.

Some players have accused the entire Overwatch 2 community of creating such a scenario. One explained how other toxic players from the community have made it such that some are afraid to use voice and text chat:

User u/reyjorge9 explained the whole scenario in detail about how “passive-aggressive” the Overwatch 2 community is compared to those playing other FPS games. Aside from being targeted by random abusers, some players also have to deal with passive-aggressive players who tend to report others for exploiting the auto-ban system. They added:

"Overwatch is not any more or any less toxic than any of the major multi-player games out right now. BUT, I will say, out of all the gaming communities out there, Overwatch is by far and away the most passive aggressive. At a certain point, you'd rather be dealing with toxic ragers who just blatantly are toxic and don't even try to hide it. On Overwatch, you have a giant community who are experts on how to be passive-aggressive and toxic without it being seriously reportable."

The user went on to say:

"Part of turning off all comms is realizing how EAGER people are to report you for ANYTHING. I know for a FACT that in the majority of games, whether you are actually toxic or not, people are hopin for someone to say something that isn't even toxic or mean so they can trigger the auto bans and laugh about it."

Overwatch 2 community feels voice comms are a much-needed feature

The Overwatch 2 community appears concerned, as some players are genuinely afraid to use voice or text chat due to the recent surge of in-game toxicity. This has affected their ranked experience, as they can't communicate with others to create a proper plan for countering enemy ultimate or abilities.

That said, Blizzard must look into this matter as soon as possible, otherwise the player base will soon lean toward other Hero shooters where the community is likely to be less toxic.

