Blizzard has finally introduced the Clash mode in Overwatch 2 Season 12, allowing players to access two revamped editions of classic 2CP maps from Overwatch: Throne of Anubis and Hanaoka. Earlier, these maps were known as the Temple of Anubis and Hanamura, respectively.

The Clash mode first appeared during Season 10, and was apparently inspired by the Assault game mode from the title's old iteration. It has now been made more appealing.

In the new version, players must face their adversaries on a mirrored map that contains five points. These are spread around the map, and therefore players must move around constantly to achieve success. The team that captures five points first will be crowned as winners.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

So far, the Overwatch 2 community has had mixed reactions to this freshly introduced game mode. While several have voiced their discontent, a few have enjoyed this mode more than Flashpoint and Push.

In one such X post, a popular Overwatch 2 Streamer @HoshizoraOW asked the community about their opinion on whether they like the mode or not. @OtterPawsOw replied:

"its fun but only on junkrat"

A huge chunk of players from the Overwatch 2 including @LordCivick, @certifiedboylovr, and @Bloading agreed with this reply and cited that they like this game mode more than the Flashpoint mode.

According to some of these members, despite the mode containing scattered points, newcomers can easily figure out the capture zones as they're in a straight line. Some claimed that the mode is better than the 2CP. Most users mentioned that Heroes like Junkrat and Lifeweaver would be great options for this mode.

Several players have appreciated the Clash mode in OVW2 (Image via X)

Another set of players haven’t liked the idea of it claiming it to be slow. Users like @samuraiyn, @Weirdrandomly, and @xotoldraws have mentioned that the areas are too clustered while sometimes teams get spawn advantages.

While most of the Support and DPS characters' HP got nerfed in the August 23, 2024 patch, “big burst damage heroes” get more advantage. On the other hand, a few of them liked the initial idea but claimed the mode was too fast to understand what happened inside the points.

User @xotoldraws mentioned that they would rather queue for Paladins matches than play the Clash mode in OW2.

A few community players seem to not like the Clash mode (Image via X)

Overwatch 2 community discusses the pros and cons of the Clash mode

As evident from the aforementioned reactions, while some players liked the initial idea of Clash mode, many showcased its flaws associated with the current patch. However, the community agreed unanimously that Blizzard devs did a decent job by bringing in two old 2CP maps, creating a sense of nostalgia.

To sum it up, all five players must be in sync to get victory in the arena. In my opinion, dive compositions might be good. Heroes like Winston, D.Va, and JunkerQueen can reach the center point first to take early control. This way, they could negate the "unfair spawn advantage" of the enemy team.

Meanwhile, players who are trying different comps other than Dive with Rein and Sigma are also finding success. If Blizzard retains this mode in future patches, they will hopefully push balance changes regarding spawn points or the Hero HPs in the future.

For more content check out Sportskeeda's Overwatch 2 page.

