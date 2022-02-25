"It's gonna suck a**": Halo fans enraged over plans to reveal Master Chief’s face in upcoming show

Halo will be the latest video game to expand beyond the world of consoles and PCs with a new live adaptation in the works.
Ever since the live adaptation being made for Paramount + was announced, the community has been rife with a lot of speculation. Amidst all this, official news arrived that Master Chief would be revealing his face in the series.
It should be noted that throughout the series of several video games, Master Chief has never revealed his face. So it's been almost assumed that the Halo Chief not revealing his face is the norm.
When the news emerged that it would be a TV series that made this reveal, fans were surprised.
The Halo community has not taken the recent developments involving Master Chief too well
The Halo gamers are all part of the cannon, yet the full face of Master Chief is unknown to date. This is perhaps the biggest reason why many have been disappointed that the TV adaptation will make what could be the biggest reveal of the gaming series.
Many fans believe that a face reveal is unnecessary. Master Chief has remained one with the helmet, and a character can still be fleshed out while maintaining anonymity.
Another aspect of revealing it live could be the fact that it will be the face of the actor playing him. It's usually better when the character of a game is revealed in the game itself and later adapted. A perfect example could be the casting of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.
Some fans have been displeased by the fact that the face reveal comes in a series that won't be following the cannon (likely). It will also be for the general public, many of whom may not have played a single Halo game.
Some fans are even willing to go to the desperate step of giving up playing their favorite franchise.
For some fans, revealing Master Chief's face is the equivalent of indirectly stating that they don't understand the game.
Some fans seem to be already giving up on the series purely due to the upcoming face reveal.
Some fans are also unsure what to make of the potential face reveal.
With reactions like this, one can only imagine what the reactions will be when Master Chief finally reveals his face.