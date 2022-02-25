"It's gonna suck a**": Halo fans enraged over plans to reveal Master Chief’s face in upcoming show

Halo will be the latest video game to expand beyond the world of consoles and PCs with a new live adaptation in the works.

Ever since the live adaptation being made for Paramount + was announced, the community has been rife with a lot of speculation. Amidst all this, official news arrived that Master Chief would be revealing his face in the series.

TimmyFlicks @TimmyFlicks According to ‘Halo’ executive producer Ryan McCaffrey, we will get to see Master Chief’s face in the series. According to ‘Halo’ executive producer Ryan McCaffrey, we will get to see Master Chief’s face in the series. https://t.co/OV1lIo8X5v

It should be noted that throughout the series of several video games, Master Chief has never revealed his face. So it's been almost assumed that the Halo Chief not revealing his face is the norm.

When the news emerged that it would be a TV series that made this reveal, fans were surprised.

The Halo community has not taken the recent developments involving Master Chief too well

The Halo gamers are all part of the cannon, yet the full face of Master Chief is unknown to date. This is perhaps the biggest reason why many have been disappointed that the TV adaptation will make what could be the biggest reveal of the gaming series.

Many fans believe that a face reveal is unnecessary. Master Chief has remained one with the helmet, and a character can still be fleshed out while maintaining anonymity.

First name: Joven Last name: Shire @TheJovenshire



I have to say, i really disagree. But I'm curious, is there any Halo fan asking for this? With good writing you can build a character and never show their face. Below is a quote from one of the producers on WHY THEY ARE GOING TO REVEAL MASTER CHIEF'S FACE in the new #Halo show.I have to say, i really disagree. But I'm curious, is there any Halo fan asking for this? With good writing you can build a character and never show their face. Below is a quote from one of the producers on WHY THEY ARE GOING TO REVEAL MASTER CHIEF'S FACE in the new #Halo show. I have to say, i really disagree. But I'm curious, is there any Halo fan asking for this? With good writing you can build a character and never show their face. https://t.co/ruzasAIvdM

Another aspect of revealing it live could be the fact that it will be the face of the actor playing him. It's usually better when the character of a game is revealed in the game itself and later adapted. A perfect example could be the casting of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

Bobby Schroeder @ponettplus the idea that master chief's face being shown in the halo tv show is a big deal is so funny. like yeah i bet he's gonna look like the well established actor that's playing him the idea that master chief's face being shown in the halo tv show is a big deal is so funny. like yeah i bet he's gonna look like the well established actor that's playing him

Some fans have been displeased by the fact that the face reveal comes in a series that won't be following the cannon (likely). It will also be for the general public, many of whom may not have played a single Halo game.

Some fans are even willing to go to the desperate step of giving up playing their favorite franchise.

For some fans, revealing Master Chief's face is the equivalent of indirectly stating that they don't understand the game.

lumpy gone MAD @LumpyGoingMad I really hope the halo tv show will be good but it’s probably gonna suck ASS

Especially since one of the only things we know about it is how it’ll show master Chief’s face I really hope the halo tv show will be good but it’s probably gonna suck ASSEspecially since one of the only things we know about it is how it’ll show master Chief’s face

Some fans seem to be already giving up on the series purely due to the upcoming face reveal.

Some fans are also unsure what to make of the potential face reveal.

Jeffers @RealArbiter They’re gonna show Master Chief’s face in the Halo TV show… idk how to feel about this They’re gonna show Master Chief’s face in the Halo TV show… idk how to feel about this 😐

Luke Roberts @LukeRobertsArt It's literally Halo rule #1 that you don't show Master Chief's face, how do you screw that up? It's literally Halo rule #1 that you don't show Master Chief's face, how do you screw that up?

With reactions like this, one can only imagine what the reactions will be when Master Chief finally reveals his face.

Edited by Siddharth Satish