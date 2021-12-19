“It’s been an honor”: Myth jokingly vows to retire because of his horrible aim in Halo Infinite

Twitch streamer and TSM star Myth pretended to leave streaming once and for all after he showcased some poor aim on the new Xbox marquee title, Halo Infinite.

It's been over a month since the beta dropped, and Myth has usually performed quite well whenever he's logged in on it. However, recently, he had a horrendous moment with the game's sniper, and it was so bad that it was worthy of him retiring from the streaming industry itself.

"It was nice knowing you guys": Myth scares fans by joking about retiring from streaming following horrible performance in Halo Infinite

During a recent Halo Infinite on his Twitch channel, Myth was uncharacteristically out of form while using the sniper. Usually, while playing games like Fortnite or any other FPS title, he hits sniper headshots in his sleep.

However, it didn't seem like it was his day, as he regularly missed shots both close and long-range. It got worse to the point where he even missed four shots from point-blank range, which rarely happens for the Syrian-American streamer.

Following all the misses, he was shot in the back, and out of frustration, he then made fun of himself by proclaiming that he wanted to retire from streaming.

"I want to retire. Chat, it's been an honor streaming for the past 5-6 years."

To mark his exit from the industry, he also thanked his fans for all their support as Myth joked about bidding adieu after his lowest gameplay moment in months.

"I want to thank you guys all so much for following my journey. It was nice knowing you guys. Take it easy."

The icing on the cake of his "retirement" was that he pretended to end the stream by playing the outro after saying goodbye. However, he later returned to continue the stream after letting out a wild scream to vent his frustration.

Myth discovers shocking meaning of his name on Urban Dictionary

During a recent stream with Maya Higa, the duo tried finding out the meanings of their name on Urban Dictionary. While Maya had an interesting description, which detailed her life, Myth, whose real name is Ali Kabbani, found out that the platform describes him as "Pokimane's lover".

Upon noticing this hilarious meaning for him, he walked out of the room as Maya Higa burst into laughter.

"What the f****? Okay, I'm out.

Both fans and the streamer laughed at the hilarious circumstances of the Urban Dictionary platform making fun of Myth, which he was definitely confused about.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar