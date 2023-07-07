"It's a life lesson" - Tyler1 says streamers and viewers who gamble "deserve" to lose their money

Popular Twitch streamer Tyler Steinkamp or Tyler1, recently expressed his strong opinions regarding streamers involved in gambling. While he stated that he is not "anti-gambling," according to Tyler, those who are "stupid" enough to gamble and subsequently lose their money deserve to have such a fate.

Although Twitch implemented a ban on streams featuring gambling, slots, and roulettes on unregulated platforms in 2022, the topic continues to generate significant discussion within the streaming community. The streamer, in fact, said this:

"If all these streamers, or whoever are like, 'Don't gamble, blah, blah, blah,' and they go and they gamble and lose it all, they deserve to lose it and it's a life lesson."

Tyler1 says he's not "anti-gambling" but believes those who gamble and lose deserve to lose

Gambling content has been a divisive subject among streamers, particularly within streaming platforms. For a significant period, Twitch featured Stake.com (Australian-based gambling site) as one of its categories. However, the platform made the decision to ban gambling content fairly recently.

Tyler1, on the other hand, acknowledges that he is not personally opposed to gambling. However, he believes that individuals who lose money while gambling are responsible for their actions. He said:

"I'm not anti-gambling. My philosophy on gambling is - if people are stupid enough and gamble and lose their money, that's their own problem."

(Timestamp: 06:28:57)

One of the main reasons gambling was largely de-platformed on Twitch was due to the ill effects it may have on kids. Tyler added:

"My whole thing is if a kid is stupid enough to take their mom's credit card, number one, that's bad parenting and they should do better, and again, it's a good life lesson while they're young. They'll learn and it will benefit them in the future."

Here's what the streaming community said

Tyler1's brief rant on gambling was quickly shared on the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Many users gave their own takes on the issue, with some stating that they themselves would never steal money from their parents. Here are some of the top comments:

While Twitch took measures to ban unregulated gambling sites from its platform, a newly launched streaming platform called Kick.com has been gaining attention. It is worth noting that Kick.com is owned by Stake.com, the gambling website.

