"It's okay to be racist a little bit" - Twitch streamer's controversial take lands him in hot water

Twitch streamer Tony “hey_t0ny” has recently scrubbed away all of his previous content on the platform and deleted his Twitter account. A few of his comments from a recent stream went viral, receiving a lot of backlash from the viewers.
The Twitch streamer has yet to make a comment about the incident, and perhaps as a result of this viral moment, his now ex-girlfriend and Twitch streamer bbjess revealed the two have split up. She claimed that she does not condone his words or actions. What did the streamer say that upset the internet, however?
“It’s okay to be racist a little bit.”
Twitch streamer hey_t0ny’s hot takes during recent Twitch lead to social media backlash
Twitter user VyneTTV posted a trio of clips in which Tony made his thoughts on a few topics known.
“So, that’s, it’s okay to be racist a little bit.”
In the first, he said racism is fine, at least a little bit of it, which prompted a “What the f**k does that mean?” response from one of the people in his party. In another clip provided by this Twitter user, the Twitch streamer praised the genius of the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski.
"Yeah, Ted Kaczynski, Ted Kaczynski was kind of a genius. In some ways. Not that I, you know what I mean.”
It sounded like he was trying to walk it back a bit. For those that do not know, the Unabomber terrorized America for about 20 years, planting bombs that injured many and killed three before he was finally apprehended.
A fair number of users on social media took to Twitter to decry the actions and words of hey_t0ny, calling him out for his recent comments on racism and the actions of a domestic terrorist.
Others on Twitter called him out for using “white power” images in his channel points system. Some responses highlighted problematic clips from the past on his stream where he decries the communities he states he advocates for.
There were also Twitter responses that claimed his now ex-girlfriend is just as complicit in toxic behavior on Twitch, stating that neither of them deserved to be Twitch partners.
However, this isn't to say that all of the responses on social media were taking hey_t0ny to task for his actions or behavior. A few responders to Vyne called people "soft" or told them to relax and block those who are hurtful.
After this clip went viral on Twitter and other social media outlets, his then-girlfriend, bbjess, a Twitch partner with over 100K followers, revealed that the two of them broke up, citing that she did not condone his actions. Not everybody was convinced by this. While many showered her with good wishes, one response accused her of trying to farm sympathy from the internet.
As of this writing, hey_t0ny has not made a comment publicly on Twitter or Twitch about his words or actions, but it was clear that social media did not appreciate his take on racism. To many, it did not seem surprising, as they had proof of the streamer’s toxic behavior from the past.
