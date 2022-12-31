"It's okay to be racist a little bit" - Twitch streamer's controversial take lands him in hot water

Twitch streamer Tony “hey_t0ny” has recently scrubbed away all of his previous content on the platform and deleted his Twitter account. A few of his comments from a recent stream went viral, receiving a lot of backlash from the viewers.

The Twitch streamer has yet to make a comment about the incident, and perhaps as a result of this viral moment, his now ex-girlfriend and Twitch streamer bbjess revealed the two have split up. She claimed that she does not condone his words or actions. What did the streamer say that upset the internet, however?

“It’s okay to be racist a little bit.”

Vyne 📌 Pinned (Bbjess) 🏳️‍⚧️ (They/Them) @VyneTTV Multiple clips of Tony being disgusting. Including at least one where he is in call with Jess if you Listen closely at the very end. I believe she says “let’s go” in relation to the game. But she can hear them talking as showed by the response of the third person. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Multiple clips of Tony being disgusting. Including at least one where he is in call with Jess if you Listen closely at the very end. I believe she says “let’s go” in relation to the game. But she can hear them talking as showed by the response of the third person. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/eiPLlh5Gr0

Twitch streamer hey_t0ny’s hot takes during recent Twitch lead to social media backlash

Twitter user VyneTTV posted a trio of clips in which Tony made his thoughts on a few topics known.

“So, that’s, it’s okay to be racist a little bit.”

In the first, he said racism is fine, at least a little bit of it, which prompted a “What the f**k does that mean?” response from one of the people in his party. In another clip provided by this Twitter user, the Twitch streamer praised the genius of the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski.

"Yeah, Ted Kaczynski, Ted Kaczynski was kind of a genius. In some ways. Not that I, you know what I mean.”

It sounded like he was trying to walk it back a bit. For those that do not know, the Unabomber terrorized America for about 20 years, planting bombs that injured many and killed three before he was finally apprehended.

Thomas Miller @Raskaldir @VyneTTV Thanks for the heads up, easy and instant block. Hopefully Twitch can do something about this. @VyneTTV Thanks for the heads up, easy and instant block. Hopefully Twitch can do something about this.

🎄🦌Aldergloam 🦌🎄 #blacklivesmatter ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 @Aldergloam @VyneTTV @Twitch more evidence with this streamer fostering an environment of hate. Please do something about it. They actions have been actively harming other streamers, specifically MadiDuVernay and Vyne. @VyneTTV @Twitch more evidence with this streamer fostering an environment of hate. Please do something about it. They actions have been actively harming other streamers, specifically MadiDuVernay and Vyne.

This makes me so nauseous @VyneTTV WtfffThis makes me so nauseous @VyneTTV Wtfff This makes me so nauseous

A fair number of users on social media took to Twitter to decry the actions and words of hey_t0ny, calling him out for his recent comments on racism and the actions of a domestic terrorist.

Others on Twitter called him out for using “white power” images in his channel points system. Some responses highlighted problematic clips from the past on his stream where he decries the communities he states he advocates for.

is this really how you wanted to brand your stream of you crying and falling over yourself trying to string together insults like a dying parrot his channel points are quite literally “white power” with an inverted white fist and his discord banner is thisis this really how you wanted to brand your stream of you crying and falling over yourself trying to string together insults like a dying parrot @Hey_t0ny his channel points are quite literally “white power” with an inverted white fist and his discord banner is thisis this really how you wanted to brand your stream of you crying and falling over yourself trying to string together insults like a dying parrot @Hey_t0ny? https://t.co/IbOLQFsQWX

This diet Andrew Tate has a white background for all his channel point redeems and calls his channel points POWER.



Dude literally referencing white power.



Enjoy the single life loser To put this entire hey_t0ny shit to rest:This diet Andrew Tate has a white background for all his channel point redeems and calls his channel points POWER. Dude literally referencing white power.Enjoy the single life loser https://t.co/VWMntRwONh

Just to clarify, at this point, I don't expect an apology from him. I expect him to fade into nothingness lol



From, the "woke baby" you and your community despite so much A short snippet of hey_T0ny's rant -Just to clarify, at this point, I don't expect an apology from him. I expect him to fade into nothingness lolFrom, the "woke baby" you and your community despite so much https://t.co/5AQv6WQdK6

here’s the parts you need to see from @hey_t0ny’s stream last night.



youtu.be/kTTKaV4C7Vc i know that all they want is for this all to be yet again swept under the rug. but i will make sure that those two staying “lowkey” will not make this disappear.here’s the parts you need to see from @hey_t0ny’s stream last night. i know that all they want is for this all to be yet again swept under the rug. but i will make sure that those two staying “lowkey” will not make this disappear.here’s the parts you need to see from @hey_t0ny’s stream last night.youtu.be/kTTKaV4C7Vc

There were also Twitter responses that claimed his now ex-girlfriend is just as complicit in toxic behavior on Twitch, stating that neither of them deserved to be Twitch partners.

Sam @Samwitchx anyways, if you support hey_t0ny or bbjess, take one of these on your way out the door anyways, if you support hey_t0ny or bbjess, take one of these on your way out the door https://t.co/3YuBy7n4KS

campeones clowns ✨ @theclowntownttv bbjesstv and hey_t0ny have been engaging in disgusting behavior



please block them and let it be known that they don’t deserve to be twitch partners bbjesstv and hey_t0ny have been engaging in disgusting behavior please block them and let it be known that they don’t deserve to be twitch partners

campeones clowns ✨ @theclowntownttv twitch partners are a reflection of the platform and it’s values.



jess and tony have both engaged in vile behavior, dismissed those harmed, and cared more about how it would affect their platform than how it affected the people involved.



@twitch @twitchsupport do something twitch partners are a reflection of the platform and it’s values. jess and tony have both engaged in vile behavior, dismissed those harmed, and cared more about how it would affect their platform than how it affected the people involved. @twitch @twitchsupport do something

However, this isn't to say that all of the responses on social media were taking hey_t0ny to task for his actions or behavior. A few responders to Vyne called people "soft" or told them to relax and block those who are hurtful.

Not everybody was against the Twitch streamer, as it turned out. Some put the blame on the viewers (Image via Twitter)

After this clip went viral on Twitter and other social media outlets, his then-girlfriend, bbjess, a Twitch partner with over 100K followers, revealed that the two of them broke up, citing that she did not condone his actions. Not everybody was convinced by this. While many showered her with good wishes, one response accused her of trying to farm sympathy from the internet.

bbjess @bbjessTTV Hey Tony and I are no longer dating. I appreciate everyone’s patience and space while I figure out my next Steps. I do not condone any of his words or actions. You are valuable don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. My heart is so hurt and I need time. Hey Tony and I are no longer dating. I appreciate everyone’s patience and space while I figure out my next Steps. I do not condone any of his words or actions. You are valuable don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. My heart is so hurt and I need time.

GhoulishNick @GhoulishNick @bbjessTTV I like how you made a half attempt apology for your actions, but are now trying to garner sympathy through your breakup. Can’t wait to hear how this was all Tony’s fault! 🤡 @bbjessTTV I like how you made a half attempt apology for your actions, but are now trying to garner sympathy through your breakup. Can’t wait to hear how this was all Tony’s fault! 🤡

As of this writing, hey_t0ny has not made a comment publicly on Twitter or Twitch about his words or actions, but it was clear that social media did not appreciate his take on racism. To many, it did not seem surprising, as they had proof of the streamer’s toxic behavior from the past.

