Jai vs DJ Alok in Free Fire: Which character is better for the Factory Challenge?

The Factory Challenge is one of the most popular custom room challenges in Free Fire.

In this challenge, players must land on the roof of Factory - which is a location on the Bermuda map - and fight against one another using either fists or melee weapons. Players can use a character of their choice in this challenge.

This article compares two popular characters in Free Fire, Jai and DJ Alok, to determine which one of them is a better choice for the Factory Challenge in the game.

Also read: 5 best locations on Free Fire's Bermuda map for loot and rank push

Assessing the abilities of Jai and DJ Alok in free Fire

Jai

Jai in Free Fire

Jai has a passive ability called Raging Reload. At its base level, this ability can reload a gun's magazine instantly by 30% after knocking down an enemy. However, this reloading capability is limited to weapons in the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG categories.

Advertisement

At its maximum level, Raging Reload can reload a gun's magazine instantly by 45% after knocking down an enemy.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

At its base level, DJ Alok's ability, Drop The Beat, can create a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

At its maximum level, this ability increases ally movement speed by 15% and recovers 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Also read: 3 best pets to pair with Chrono in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode

Verdict

While both Jai and DJ Alok are great characters in Free Fire, the latter is better suited to the Factory Challenge.

Advertisement

DJ Alok's ability can regenerate a player's HP during fights, which is a major advantage, especially in a fistfight.

Jai, on the other hand, can only increase the reloading speed of guns, which are not allowed in the Factory Challenge.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria

Also read: Chrono vs Jai in Free Fire: Which character is better for Clash Squad in March 2021?