Jai vs Hayato in Free Fire: Which character is better for the Factory Challenge?

Unlike most other titles, Free Fire offers a unique set of features, characters, and pets that possess special abilities to aid players on the battleground.

Free Fire has 37 characters, and almost all of them have unnatural abilities to dispense on the ground. Jai and Hayato are two of the better ones and have decent abilities in Free Fire.

The Factory Challenge is probably one of the most popular custom room challenges in Free Fire, created by famous YouTubers. This article compares Jai and Hayato's abilities to see who will be better for the Factory Challenge.

Assessing the abilities of Jai and Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato's ability - Bushido

Hayato in Free Fire

A legendary samurai, Hayato possesses a passive ability called Bushido. After equipping the character, a player's armor penetration is incremented significantly by 7.5%, with every 10% reduction in maximum HP.

Once maximized up to level 6, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP, the armor penetration will increase by ten percent.

Jai's ability - Raging Reload

Jai in Free Fire

Jai has a passive ability in Free Fire named Raging Reload. He has the ability to reload a gun's magazine automatically by 30 percent after knocking down an opponent. However, this reloading capability is limited to weapon classes like AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

This character can also be maximized, where the maximum magazine reloading capacity will be 45%.

Verdict

Jai and Hayato are great characters in Free Fire and are beneficial in the Classic, Ranked, and Clash Squad modes. But their usefulness in the Factory Challenge is doubtable.

As the Factory Challenge mainly hosts 1v1 fistfights or melee fights, Jai's ability is of no use. In Hayato's case, if the custom room challenge allows vests for players, he can be of great assistance thanks to increased armor penetration damage. It allows players to knock down enemies much faster with a higher damage rate.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.

