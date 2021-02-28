Jai vs K in Free Fire: Which character is better for Clash squad mode

Clash Squad mode is one of the most popular arcade modes in Free Fire, and players often like to push their rank tiers in the game. However, characters play an essential part in assisting players in improving their gameplay.

Jai and K are two of the game's better characters and have exceptional deliverables for the players. This article will compare Jai and K's abilities to find out which one of them is more potent for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Jai and K in Free Fire

K (Captain Booyah)

K (Captain Booyah) in Free Fire

K has an active ability called Master of All. In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increment in the EP conversion rate.

In the psychology mode, he can recover 2 EP every 3 seconds up to 100 EP. However, the mode switch CD is of 20 seconds.

K can evolve up to level 6 by using character level-up cards. At his maximum potential, he can recover 2 EP every two seconds and up to 150 EP in the psychology mode.

Jai

Jai in Free Fire

Jai can reload a gun's magazine automatically by 30% after knocking down an opponent. However, this reloading capability is limited to guns that fall under the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

This character can also be leveled up to six stages with a maximum magazine reloading capacity of 45%.

Verdict

Both Jai and K are incredible characters to play within the Clash Squad mode. However, K is slightly more advantageous than Jai regarding their abilities.

K can restore EPs automatically and help his allies restore EPs, thus apparently helping in HP recovery. Jai offers automatic reload in certain weapon classes and is also a great choice for aggressive players in Clash Squad. The choice of a character is always subjective. However, K can be slightly a better choice over Jai.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

