“Jake Paul owns you” - Adin Ross fires shots at KSI, set to host face-off between the YouTuber and Tommy Fury

Controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross is gearing up to host a live stream that will bring together YouTuber-turned-boxer JJ "KSI" and professional boxer and TV personality Tommy Fury in a virtual face-to-face encounter. For context, these two individuals are scheduled to have a boxing match at the AO Arena on October 14, 2023.

Tensions have already started to rise, with JJ taking a jab at Adin by labeling him as a Jake Paul and Andrew Tate's "d*ckrider." Captioning the announcement to the stream, the UK-based creator wrote:

"Finally get to talk to the Andrew Tate/Jake Paul d*ckrider today. This is gonna be a lot of fun…"

Adin wasted no time in firing back. The Kick streamer responded:

"Jake Paul owns you little bro. See you tomorrow"

When will Adin Ross host KSI and Tommy Fury face-to-face?

KSI and Tommy Fury are preparing for their upcoming boxing match. But before they step into the boxing ring, the YouTuber and the professional boxer will engage in a virtual showdown on a platform hosted by Adin Ross.

The precise timing of the stream has not been disclosed yet. However, a trusted source, the verified Adin Ross updates page (@AdinUpdatess), has confirmed that the stream is indeed scheduled for today, September 16.

Adin currently holds the title of being the most followed streamer on Kick, and the upcoming stream is expected to be hosted on his channel, which boasts more than 668K followers.

The stream is undoubtedly going to be intriguing, given that KSI has rivalries not only with Tommy Fury but also with Jake Paul and Andrew Tate. Notably, the latter two have recently made appearances on Adin Ross' streams and share a friendly relationship with the Kick streamer.

What did the fans say?

The virtual meeting between Adin and KSI has ignited a flurry of discussions as well as noteworthy comments across the internet. Here are a few of them:

KSI is slated to face Tommy Fury on October 14. This highly anticipated fight card will also include other prominent influencers and creators, with Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis serving as the co-main event.