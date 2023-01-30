January month's latest super troop challenge in Clash of Clans: Sneaky Sneaky

To earn resources, magic items, gold, and experience points in the Clash of Clans' newest army challenge, Sneaky Sneaky, players must defeat opponents using a specific unit.

To win this Super Troop challenge in the game, they need to deploy a certain number of Sneaky Goblins. Doing so will give them opportunity to gain experience points and other special rewards.

To receive all of the prizes, such as magic items and experience points, players must complete it in Clash of Clans by February 3. In this article, we will look at the Sneaky Sneaky challenge, its rewards, and the best attacking strategies for completing it.

Exploring the details of latest Super Troop challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Has anyone seen a Sneaky Goblin around here?! 🕵️ With almost triple the amount of hit points and DPS than his punier alter ego, he’s not called “sneaky” for no reason. The Sneaky Goblin starts off invisible to Defenses for the first few seconds after being deployed. Has anyone seen a Sneaky Goblin around here?! 🕵️ With almost triple the amount of hit points and DPS than his punier alter ego, he’s not called “sneaky” for no reason. The Sneaky Goblin starts off invisible to Defenses for the first few seconds after being deployed. https://t.co/a7EFq7ao3z

The latest Super Troop challenge in the game can be found in the Events section. Its description in Clash of Clans is as follows:

"Sneak by enemy defenses, grab all their resources, and earn some sweet rewards by using Sneaky Goblins during this special event."

This is similar to previous in-game troop challenges such as Hasty Balloons and Titanic Strength, which required players to win 10 battles with a specific unit. The number of Sneaky Goblins available for battle is determined by the their town hall level.

In a multiplayer battle, Town Hall 13 players should have at least one Sneaky Goblin in their army. It is a more powerful Goblin unit, with the ability to become invisible, as the name implies. Furthermore, it has more hit points and deals more damage than the regular Elixir version.

It can be combined with troops such as the Giants, Pekkas, Wizards, Valkyries, and others to form a formidable army. Players will be able to access the Sneaky Goblin troop once they reach Town Hall 11 and Goblins reach level 7.

As long as resource structures are present on the battlefield, these troops will prioritize the Town Hall and Clan Castle over all other objectives. Sneaky Goblins, like any other troop, attack any nearby building, regardless of its type.

Essentially, they demolish resource-related structures such as gold and elixir collectors. Goblins can be temporarily enhanced with a Super Potion or 25,000 Dark Elixir for three days. After giving Goblins this boost, they can be used more effectively in attacks.

Rewards for completing the latest Super Troop challenge

Galadon Gaming @GaladonGaming #supertroops



FIRST Gameplay! Clash of Clans NEW Troop Update - Sneaky Goblins! How about that SNEAKY Goblin?! I bet you didn’t see that one coming! More surprises await! #clashofclans FIRST Gameplay! Clash of Clans NEW Troop Update - Sneaky Goblins! youtu.be/WpvsHr1RLRk How about that SNEAKY Goblin?! I bet you didn’t see that one coming! More surprises await! #clashofclans #supertroops FIRST Gameplay! Clash of Clans NEW Troop Update - Sneaky Goblins! youtu.be/WpvsHr1RLRk

Sneaky Goblins should be used in conjunction with strong ground attacks such as GoWipe and BoWiBa to easily win battles and complete this challenge. As fans progress through the challenge, these offensive tactics will help them win battles and claim rewards.

The following are the rewards for completing the Sneaky Sneaky challenge:

Players who complete this troop challenge will receive 400 experience points.

For completing this in-game troop challenge, they will also receive two Training Potions, which will boost all Barracks, Spell Factories, and Heroes for one hour.

Players in Clash of Clans can increase their wealth, magic items, and experience levels by completing in-game challenges such as the Hog Heaven and Titanic Strength.

Poll : 0 votes