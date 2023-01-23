January's latest Community Royal Tournament in Clash Royale: Information, rewards, and more

The best way to obtain rewards such as magic items, cards, gems, chests, battle banner tokens, gold, and more in Clash Royale is through unique events. The Community Royal Tournament is a one-of-a-kind challenge that allows players to compete for such items and advance on the leaderboard to play with top players.

To get the most rewards, players must build a powerful deck without using community-banned cards. The event is now live, and fans can take part in it for free. Top players on the leaderboard will receive special bonuses in the form of exclusive emotes, extra gold, and magic items. This article will talk about the Community Royal Tournament and what it offers in the month of January.

All there is to know about new Community Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



See what decks you can make without using these 8 BANNED CARDS! The Royal Tournament has started and we've banned the cards you voted for.See what decks you can make without using these 8 BANNED CARDS! The Royal Tournament has started and we've banned the cards you voted for.See what decks you can make without using these 8 BANNED CARDS! 🙅 https://t.co/OPDEUj5mmq

The Royal Tournament is held every month to help Clash Royale players win special rewards and get them to try new eight-card decks. This time, the developers have released something unique in the form of a Community Royal Tournament, where players must win as many battles as they can to earn rewards.

Gamers will be ranked on the leaderboard based on their victories. The top 100 participants will receive additional magic items such as books, wild cards, and chest keys, as well as a legendary emote.

The Community Royal Tournament for the month of January is described in-game as follows:

"Build a deck without using cards banned by the community! Win as many battles as you can to earn Rewards! Make it to the top 100 to earn an Exclusive Emote + 100000 bonus gold!"

To compete in the Community Royal Tournament, players must have a King that's level 8 or higher. Also, unlike the Clash Royale Lava Hound Draft Challenge, participants need to first construct an eight-card tournament deck without using banned cards such as Archer Queen, Lightning, Miner, Skeleton King, Tornado, and more before engaging in combat.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



Phoenix, Archer Queen, Miner, Skeleton King, Log, Cannon, Tornado, and Lightning



See you on Saturday The polls are over, and the people have spoken! 🗣️ The following Cards will be banned in the next Royal Tournament:Phoenix, Archer Queen, Miner, Skeleton King, Log, Cannon, Tornado, and LightningSee you on Saturday The polls are over, and the people have spoken! 🗣️ The following Cards will be banned in the next Royal Tournament:❌ Phoenix, Archer Queen, Miner, Skeleton King, Log, Cannon, Tornado, and Lightning ❌See you on Saturday 👋

Any items — other than banned ones — ranging from Common to Champion can be used to assemble a powerful deck. To ensure fair play, the developers have increased the levels of all cards, including the King Tower, to 11. This is the only level that can be used in the Community Royal Tournament. Whether a player has a level 13 Mini Pekka or a level 10 Wizard, both cards' levels in the competition will be 11.

Rewards for completing the Community Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

The Community Royal Tournament has two award tiers: free and bonus. Players can access the latter and collect their rewards by spending 500 gems. The number of battles won by a player determines how many additional items they receive in the event.

The various rewards for completing the Community Royal Tournament in the Clash Royale event are as follows:

Players who purchased the bonus tier for 500 gems before the event ends will be rewarded with legendary chests, magical items, cards, and resources after the tournament ends.

Moreover, the top 100 players will receive 100,000 gold and a unique emote.

Some of the free tier rewards include gold, chests, wild cards, tokens, and cards.

The Community Royal Tournament is one of the best ways to build a strong tournament deck. Leaderboard toppers receive more loot as well as bragging rights. To be eligible for all prizes, one must complete the Community Royal Tournament in Clash Royale by January 25.

