JD Gaming vs. Bilibili Gaming League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Round 2 High Matches for League of Legends Worlds 2023 will see JD Gaming and Bilibili Gaming battle it out after vanquishing Team BDS and KT Rolster, respectively. The Chinese juggernauts are set to clash in a best-of-one format. The winner will advance to the Round 3 High Matches, while the loser will tumble down to the Round 3 Mid Matches.

Let's take a closer look at some recent outcomes and key data for both teams, JDG and BLG, leading up to their upcoming League of Legends Worlds 2023 match.

JD Gaming vs. Bilibili Gaming League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

JD Gaming (JDG) are displaying some of the best League of Legends performances and seem to be on another level. Their trophy collection includes two LPL wins and one MSI victory in 2023. By clinching Worlds 2023, they will secure an unprecedented Grand Slam and make history.

The Chinese champions undeniably dominated LEC's Team BDS in the inaugural matchup of Worlds 2023. Bai "369" Jiahao's Ornn pick was a standout, while Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk and Lou "MISSING" Yunfeng's collaboration in the bot lane also proved to be pivotal. Their proficiency in team fights and objective control was truly impressive.

Meanwhile, going head-to-head with the LCK's KT Rolster was a challenge for Bilibili Gaming (BLG). The game was fiercely contested, and victory was within reach for both teams.

Chen "Bin" Zebin, the top laner for BLG, justified his position as one of the world's most outstanding players. Thanks to him, BLG came out on top and won crucial team fights against KT.

One of the heavyweight clashes in the League of Legends scene, JDG and BLG have met frequently in 2023. Looking ahead to the upcoming Worlds 2023 encounter, JDG are predicted to emerge victorious.

Head-to-head

JDG and BLG have faced each other a total of 21 times. The former prevailed on 16 occasions, while the latter managed only six wins.

Previous results

JDG defeated Team BDS in their previous match in the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage. On the same stage, BLG emerged triumphant against KT Rolster.

Worlds 2023 rosters

JD Gaming

Top : 369

: 369 Jungle : Kanavi

: Kanavi Mid : knight

: knight ADC : Ruler

: Ruler Support: MISSING

Bilibili Gaming

Top : Bin

: Bin Jungle : Xun

: Xun Mid : Yagao

: Yagao ADC : Elk

: Elk Support: ON

Livestream details

The date and approximate times for the Worlds 2023 matchup between JD Gaming and Bilibili Gaming are as follows:

PT : October 20, 4 am

: October 20, 4 am CET : October 20, 1 pm

: October 20, 1 pm IST: October 20, 4:30 pm

To watch the match live, you can go to the following websites:

There are also tons of popular streamers hosting watch parties for League of Legends Worlds 2023.

