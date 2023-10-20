JD Gaming vs. LNG Esports League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The highly anticipated matchup between JD Gaming and LNG Esports will mark the first best-of-three series at the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage. Notably, JDG and LNG are the first and third seeds from China's LPL, respectively. They also faced each other in the LPL 2023 Summer Grand Final, where the former came out on top.

The winners of this matchup will solidify their spot at the Worlds' Playoff Stage. Subsequently, the loser will have to play Round 4 High Matches to get another shot at the Playoffs.

Ahead of the two juggernauts from China, JD Gaming and LNG Esports, going off against each other at League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage Round 3, let's delve into both teams' recent performances and statistics.

JD Gaming vs. LNG Esports League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

With each team member performing at their best, JD Gaming (JDG) has proven to be a dominant force in League of Legends. Their impressive record boasts two LPL victories and an MSI win in 2023. Now, if they snag the top spot at Worlds 2023, they'll cement their status as a history-making team with an unparalleled Grand Slam win.

In the Swiss Stage of Worlds 2023, JDG's regional opponents, Bilibili Gaming, were no match for the unstoppable Chinese champs. The dynamic duo of Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk and Lou "MISSING" Yunfeng wreaked havoc in the bot lane, ultimately turning the match's outcome in their favor. Their incredible ability to control objectives and dominate team fights was truly awe-inspiring.

Meanwhile, LNG Esports showcased phenomenal performances in their first two matches against Fnatic and Cloud9. All five members were spectacular on the Summoner's Rift, and the team fights and macro adjustments were incredible.

Especially LNG's legendary mid-laner, Lee "Scout" Ye-chan, displayed insane Azir plays in both games. However, both matches were against Western teams. Thus, it will be interesting to see if they can keep up this performance against possibly the current best team in the world, JD Gaming.

The showdown between JDG and LNG is expected to be a treat to watch for League of Legends fans. As for the prediction, the former is expected to win the series 2-1 in a close third game. However, if LNG's players can perform at their best, the narration can go the other way around.

Head-to-head

JDG and LNG have faced each other a total of 15 times. The former prevailed on 12 occasions, while the latter managed to grab only three wins.

Previous results

JDG defeated Bilibili Gaming in their previous match in the Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage.

In the same stage, LNG emerged triumphant against Cloud9.

Worlds 2023 rosters

JD Gaming

Top : 369

: 369 Jungle : Kanavi

: Kanavi Mid : knight

: knight ADC : Ruler

: Ruler Support: MISSING

LNG Esports

Top : Zika

: Zika Jungle : Tarzan

: Tarzan Mid : Scout

: Scout ADC : GALA

: GALA Support: Hang

Livestream details

The date and approximate times for the Worlds 2023 matchup between JDG and LNG are as follows:

PT : October 21, 12 am

: October 21, 12 am CET : October 21, 9 pm

: October 21, 9 pm IST: October 21, 12:30 pm

To watch the match live, you can go to the following websites:

There are also tons of popular League of Legends streamers hosting watch parties for Worlds 2023.