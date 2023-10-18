JD Gaming vs. Team BDS League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

In League of Legends Worlds 2023, the Swiss Stage's first round will present a highly anticipated matchup between JD Gaming and Team BDS. The former is the first seed from China after they won the LPL Summer Split. On the other hand, Team BDS won the Worlds Qualifying Series and managed to get a berth at this event's Play-In Stage. Subsequently, they won their respective matches and advanced to the Swiss phase.

This best-of-one matchup between JD Gaming and Team BDS is highly anticipated because its winner will advance to the Round 2 High Matches. Contrarily, the loser will be relegated to the Round 2 Low Matches.

Ahead of this matchup at League of Legends Worlds 2023, let's delve into both team's recent results.

JD Gaming vs. Team BDS League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

Having already earned two LPL trophies, along with one Mid-Season Invitational, JD Gaming has rightfully claimed the title of the strongest League of Legends team around. Should JDG manage to emerge victorious in Worlds 2023, they will have accomplished the unprecedented feat of securing a Grand Slam victory, marking a historic moment in LoL esports.

With an impressive lineup of all-star players, this squad stands out as an exceptional team. Among their ranks, Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk — as consistent as ever in his role as ADC — is currently in top form.

The rest of the team has also been performing beyond expectations. This includes 369, Kanavi, knight, and MISSING. As such, JDG is widely regarded as the favored team to emerge victorious at Worlds 2023.

For the first time in their history, Team BDS has made it to the League of Legends Worlds tournament, which was quite exciting. Even though they haven't come away with a trophy in 2023, they do have a few star players who are capable of competing against some of the world's top talent.

Adam "Adam" Maanane, the toplaner of BDS, stood out among all others during the Worlds 2023 Play-Ins with his impressive gameplay. Utilizing champions such as Olaf, Sett, Garen, and Darius, he caused chaos for opposing teams.

Against Team BDS in their upcoming duel, JDG holds a considerable upper hand. The Chinese powerhouse's individual brilliance, short calls, and macro gameplay display a level of superiority over that of the former team. As for the prediction, JDG should win the matchup in a breeze.

Head-to-head

This will be the first time JD Gaming will play against Team BDS in a League of Legends tournament.

Previous results

JD Gaming won their previous match 3-2 against LNG Esports in the Grand Final of LPL 2023 Summer.

On the other hand, Team BDS won 3-2 against PSG Talon in the Round 2 matchup of the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Play-Ins.

Worlds 2023 rosters

JD Gaming

Top : 369

: 369 Jungle : Kanavi

: Kanavi Mid : knight

: knight ADC : Ruler

: Ruler Support: MISSING

Team BDS

Top : Adam

: Adam Jungle : Sheo

: Sheo Mid : nuc

: nuc ADC : Crownie

: Crownie Support: Labrov

Livestream details

The date and times for the Worlds 2023 matchup between JD Gaming and Team BDS are mentioned below:

PT : October 19, 1 am

: October 19, 1 am CET : October 19, 10 am

: October 19, 10 am IST: October 19, 1:30 pm

If you want to watch the game live, you can go to the following websites:

Importantly, there are also tons of prominent streamers hosting watch parties for Worlds 2023.

