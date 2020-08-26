Jeanki's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

With the rise in popularity of the battle royale genre, games like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have emerged as the mobile platform's leaders. Free Fire is one of the most played BR games on smartphones. The gradual growth of this title has helped the eSports scene and facilitated the emergence of content creation.

Jeanki is a renowned Free Fire content creator, with over three million subscribers on YouTube. In this article, we will look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Jeanki's Free Fire ID

Jeanki's Free Fire ID is 226931286.

Jeanki's stats

Jeanki's all-time stats in Garena Free Fire

Lifetime stats

Jeanki has played 1,845 squad games and has 538 Booyahs, which translates to a win ratio of 29.1%. He boasts 5,181 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.396.

In the duo mode, he has played 2,681 games and triumphed in 624 of them, for a K/D ratio of 3.74. The YouTuber has also played 2,107 solo matches and ended up winning 272 games. He has 6,024 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Ranked stats

Jeanki's ranked stats in Garena Free Fire

Jeanki has played nine squad matches and won four of them, with 33 kills, thus having a fantastic K/D ratio of 6.60. Jeanki has also played 24 duo games and won 11, in the process killing 116 foes for an amazing K/D ratio of 8.92. He also has a single solo victory.

Jeanki's YouTube channel

He started creating content on YouTube over two years ago. Since then, Jeanki has uploaded over 575 videos. He regularly uploads content related to Free Fire. Currently, he has over 3.12 million subscribers and over 218 million views combined. You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Jeanki is active on his Instagram account. You can click here to visit his profile.

He also has a NimoTV account, where he streams Free Fire regularly. You can click here to visit the same.

