Jesus Strikes Back: Judgement Day – Characters and Radicals, All You Need To Know

Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
ANALYST
News
69   //    17 Dec 2018, 21:32 IST

Jesus Strikes Back: Judgement Day
Jesus Strikes Back: Judgement Day

 Jesus Strikes Back: Judgement Day is a game that intends to deliver a very strong and deep message through sarcasm and humor. The developers have clearly stated that they don’t mind offending people. The game is targeting the open-minded audience and anyone who can’t take a joke should not be playing this game. If you still have not read what the game is about, read it here. In my previous article, I explained the storyline and here I am, back again with the character details as promised.

Jesus Strikes Back: Judgement day has a very unique and sarcastic way of telling the story. I don’t remember any game that picked up the real up character and swapped the antagonists with protagonists. Before going ahead, drop your religious and historical beliefs, drop everything you believed until now and start fresh. If you have already read what the game is about and you know the storyline then you probably know a name of few characters, I am here to introduce you to all the characters in the game, the protagonists and the antagonists. Let’s begin.

Characters:

#1 J.C

J.C.
J.C.

Occupation: Messiah

Nationality: N/A

JC stands for Jesus Christ but the developers decided to play with the name a little and distort them just to avoid any kind of legal problem.

J.C is the holy, loving chosen one. Apparently, his return to earth was not welcomed by the New World Regime and his message of peace and love met the extreme hostility. His only option now is to eliminate the threat called New World Regime and liberate the world from this spreading plague.

#2 Dolf

DOLF
DOLF

Occupation: Artist

Nationality: Austrian

Adolf Hitler is portrayed in the game as Dolf. Dolf Foresaw the coming catastrophe of the New World Regime and documented it in his eBook “The Struggle”. However, the book was banned from the global retailer, Amazun. Even though nobody believed in his prophecy about the coming days, he prepared for the day as he knew his truth.

Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
ANALYST
Gaming Enthusiast, E-Sports blogger, Dota2 Addict, Mountaineer. ‘’The most dangerous thing you can do in life is play it safe.’’ – Casey Neistat
