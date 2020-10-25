JIGS’ Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details

Jigar Patel, also known as JIGS, is a prominent Free Fire content creator. He is also the leader of the renowned guild – ‘BOSS.’ He has become quite popular among the masses and boasts a massive subscriber count.

In this article, we take a look at his details in Free Fire.

JIGS’ Free Fire ID and stats

JIGS’s Free Fire ID is 497887030, and his in-game name is JIGS.

Lifetime Stats

JIGS has taken part in just over 10400 squad matches and has 4134 Booyahs recorded against his name, which comes down to a win ratio of 39.73%. He has bagged 32880 kills for an incredible K/D ratio of 5.24.

Coming to the duo matches, he played 174 games and has 38 first-place finishes, translating to a win rate of 21.83%. JIGS has secured 428 kills, maintaining an impressive K/D ratio of 3.15.

He also played 83 solo games and has a win tally of 9 which comes down to a win rate of 10.84%. The YouTuber has over 100 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.43.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

JIGS has played 57 squad matches in the Ranked Season 17 and has stayed unbeaten in 13 of them, converting to a win percentage of 22.80%. With 162 kills against his name in this mode, the content creator has a remarkable K/D ratio of 3.68.

His YouTube channel

JIGS started creating content on YouTube around two months ago. Since then, he has uploaded 16 videos on his YouTube channel and has amassed over 642 thousand subscribers. He also has over 14.3 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram; you can click here to visit his profile.

He also has a discord server which you can join by clicking here.

