JIGS' Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more in March 2021

Jigar Patel, also known as JIGS, is a popular Indian Free Fire YouTuber. He is known for his gameplay skills in the battle royale game.

JIGS is also the leader of a prominent guild named BOSS, which features several other YouTubers, including SK Sabir Boss.

At the time of writing, he has 791k subscribers on his YouTube channel, JIGS OFFICIAL.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and other details.

JIGS’ Free Fire ID and stats

JIGS’ Free Fire ID is 497887030.

Lifetime stats

JIGS’ lifetime stats

JIGS has played 11866 squad matches and has 4460 victories to his name, making his win rate 37.58%. He has 36470 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.92.

The content creator has won 38 of the 180 duo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 21.11%. He has bagged 447 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.15 in this mode.

JIGS has also played 84 solo matches and has secured 9 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 10.71%. With a K/D ratio of 1.41, he has 106 kills in these matches.

Ranked stats

JIGS’ ranked stats

In the current ranked season, JIGS has played 181 squad games and has won on 43 occasions, translating to a win rate of 23.75%. He has registered 439 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.18 in this mode.

The YouTuber is yet to play a game in the ranked solo and duo modes.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

JIGS’ YouTube channel

JIGS started creating content on YouTube over six months ago, with the oldest video on his channel posted in August 2020. He presently has 56 videos on the channel and boasts 24.5 million views combined.

As stated before, he has 791k subscribers. Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

JIGS’ social media accounts

Here are the links to JIGS’ social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Discord server: Click here

