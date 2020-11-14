JIGS: Free Fire ID, real name, country, stats, and more

Free Fire is currently one of the most widely played battle royale games on mobile. In the last few years, the game has witnessed a steep rise in popularity and has amassed a vast player base. This has enabled several players to stream the game and create content centered around the title.

JIGS is the leader of one of the most popular guilds in Free Fire, BOSS, and has recently started his journey on YouTube. In this article, we take a look at his real name, Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

JIGS’ real name and Free Fire ID

JIGS’ real name is Jigar Patel and his Free Fire ID is 497887030.

Lifetime stats

JIGS has taken part in 10,594 squad matches and has come out on top in 4,174 of them, having a win percentage of 39.39%. He has registered 33,365 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.20.

He has played relatively fewer solo and duo matches. The YouTuber has featured in 174 duo matches and has got better of his foes on 38 occasions while maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.15.

He also has 9 Booyahs in 84 solo matches which gives him a win rate of 10.71%. With a K/D ratio of 1.41, JIGS has just over 100 kills to his name in this mode.

Ranked stats

JIGS has participated in 242 squad games and has won 53 of them, retaining a win rate of 21.90%. He has also amassed 642 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.40.

He also has a single solo match against his name.

His YouTube channel

JIGS recently started a YouTube channel named JIGS OFFICIAL. He started creating content a few months ago and since then has uploaded a total of 22 videos. Currently, he has a subscriber count of over 661K and has over 16.9 million views.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active only on Instagram, click here to visit his profile.

