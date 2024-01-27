The second phase of Honkai Star Rail 2.0 will feature the limited-time banners of Sparkle and Jing Yuan simultaneously. Sparkle is the second limited-time Harmony character of this title who excels in buffing her allies. As the second phase houses two banners, players may wonder which 5-star character to choose and summon in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.0.

This article details both of the 5-star character’s abilities and discusses whom you should pull for.

Jing Yuan’s kit in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Below is a list detailing Jing Yuan’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail:

Basic Attack: Unleashes an attack that deals Lightning DMG to an opponent.

If Jing Yuan is affected by a crowd control debuff, Lightning-Lord can also not take action.

Technique: Upon activation, Lightning-Lord’s Hits Per Action gets boosted by three at the beginning of the following fight.

Sparkle’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Sparkle (Image via HoYoverse)

Sparkle’s abilities are detailed in the following section:

Basic Attack: Launches an attack that deals Quantum damage to an adversary.

Increases the Skill Point number by two when Sparkle is on the battlefield. When an ally uses a Skill Point, it boosts all allies’ DMG for two turns. Technique: Sparkle grants Stealth to all allies. Characters cannot be detected by opponents when Stealth is active and recovers three skill points simultaneously.

Jing Yuan vs. Sparkle: Which 5-star should you pick in Honkai Star Rail 2.0?

Picking Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 is a no-brainer as when compared to Jing Yuan, Sparkle’s kit and her ability to adapt to any team composition is simply better. Even though the two characters specialize in dissimilar fields due to their affiliation to different Paths, Sparkle is simply the better choice as her kit allows her to provide various buffs to her party members while also regenerating Skill Points for them simultaneously.

If you have DPS characters such as Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Blade, Topaz & Numby, and Jingliu, Sparkle is a must-pull, as her synergy with these DPS units is excellent.

On the other hand, Jing Yuan, as a 5-star character, deals significant damage but falls behind when compared to other DPS characters such as Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Jingliu, and Blade. Though Jing Yuan can be useful in some situations, it is not worth summoning him and spending your Stellar Jades.