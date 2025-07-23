Jingliu E1 vs S1 in Honkai Star Rail: Which one should you pull?

Jingliu is one of the rerun characters who will be available in the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.4. Alongside this unit, players will also have the opportunity to roll for her Light Cone from the corresponding banner. Given her recent buff, those who already have her might want to enhance her fighting prowess by acquiring her Light Cone or Eidolon.

Trailblazers should pull for Jingliu’s weapon, I Shall Be My Own Sword, as it proves to be more valuable than her first Eidolon.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Jingliu’s S1 proves to be more effective than her E1 in Honkai Star Rail

I Shall Be My Own Sword (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Here’s what effects I Shall Be My Own Sword grants to the Honkai Star Rail character wielding it:

“Increases the wearer's CRIT DMG by 20%. When a teammate gets attacked or loses HP, the wearer gains 1 stack of Eclipse, up to a max of 3 stack(s). Each stack of Eclipse increases the DMG of the wearer's next attack by 14%. When 3 stack(s) are reached, additionally enables that attack to ignore 12% of the enemy's DEF. This effect will be removed after the wearer uses an attack.”

As previously mentioned, players are recommended to get I Shall Be My Own Sword over Jingliu’s first Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. This Light Cone can permanently boost the character's CRIT DMG. When accumulating Eclipse stacks, she deals more damage, and after reaching the last stack, her next attack can ignore a portion of the target's DEF.

Jingliu's first Eidolon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Since Jingliu can easily accumulate Eclipse stacks, and there is no cooldown, she can continuously receive a damage boost from the Light Cone, in addition to the extra CRIT DMG. As a Hypercarry DPS character, ensuring this Destruction unit deals a substantial amount of damage is crucial.

On the other hand, Jingliu's first Eidolon (E1) also boosts her CRIT DMG when she is using her Ultimate or Skill. Moreover, it deals an extra instance of Ice damage to the primary target of the ability.

While her E1 is a decent power-up, it's not as useful as her signature Light Cone due to the damage buffs. Additionally, the LC banner features a 75% chance of obtaining the rate-up item. Players also have a 50% chance of getting the limited-time character from the respective banner.

