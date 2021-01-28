Jinx to receive some much-needed love in League of legends patch 11.3

Image via Riot Games

Riot has outlined even more changes for the upcoming League of Legends patch 11.3 update. It seems that Jinx will be receiving a lot of changes to her kit this time around.

Ever since the new item changes hit the live server with patch 10.23, Jinx did not seem to be doing as well as some of the other ADC picks in the meta.

With the new League of Legends Mythic sets, champions like Jhin, Kai’Sa, and Samira seemed to have gotten a boost. However, this was not the case for Jinx, and she fell quite short of expectations when it came to pro play and standard matchmaking.

In its latest patch preview, the League of Legends devs have outlined some of the quality of life changes that Jinx will be getting in patch 11.3.

Updated 11.3 preview with almost finished changes.



Credit to the team that does these, they work tirelessly to deliver better and better patches every 2 weeks. These are really the lifeblood of League, constant attention to keep things balanced and fresh. pic.twitter.com/wlwMqaKRwG — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) January 26, 2021

The new changes will be aimed at improving her “power distribution" and provide her with more agency during the laning phase and during late-game team fights.

Jinx changes coming in League of Legends patch 11.3

Saw some confusion about the jinx changes. heres the full set of changes for context pic.twitter.com/3Zj2tfX60I — Riot Captain Gameplay (@riot_captain) January 28, 2021

League of Legends gameplay designer Kevin “Captain Gameplay” Huang revealed the list of changes that Jinx will be receiving in the upcoming update.

“Jinx is a champion we've identified as having long term degraded breadth and depth, but still has high player resonance. Adjusting Jinx’s power distribution in favor of feels and agency to both make her more enjoyable to pilot and better relatively elite/pro vs average than before.”

Tentative changes to Jinx in the upcoming League of Legends patch:

Base Stats

Base:: 610 >>> 550

Q- Switcheroo’s

Rocket Range: 75/100/120/150/175 >>> 100/125/150/175/200

Rocket Attack Speed Penalty: -25% bonus attack speed >>> -10% bonus attack speed

E- Flame Chompers

Mana Cost: 70 >>> 90

Arm Time: 0.7s >>> 0.5s

Cast Paradigm: Walk into range >>> Location Clamped

The tentative changes might not turn Jinx into a viable pro pick but will definitely boost her quality of life once League of Legends patch 11.3 goes live.