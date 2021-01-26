League of Legends patch 11.3 preview introduces nerfs to Goredrinker, Ravenous Hydra, and Staff of Flowing Water

League of Legends patch 11.3 will be bringing massive item changes to the MOBA to help balance some of the more overpowered picks.
Self-healing has been a hot topic of conversation in the League of Legends community since pre-season patch 10.23. With the introduction of the omnivamp passive, many champions have abused the skill to the point of making them overpowered at all stages in-game.
Not only has the excessive amount of self-healing made enchanter supports feel useless in Season 11, but even Grievous Wounds stops being effective in the game after a point.
Items like Goredrinker and Ravenous Hydra provide champions with a lot of self-healing. Picks like Olaf and Darius have a field day when they have this Mythic Item completed and can literally 1v5 from mid-game onwards while still scaling well into the later stages.
The League of Legends devs will be looking to tone down some of the more overpowered items in 11.3 and buff the rather underwhelming ones.
Many champions will also receive some tweaks to their kit, as League of Legends’ gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter outlined the tentative changes coming in the next patch.
League of Legends patch 11.3 item changes preview
League of Legends item nerfs
- Deadman’s Plate: Health 475 >>> 400
- Staff of Flowing Water: AP 60 >>> 50
- Zhonias Hourglass: Seeker’s cost 900 >>> 1000; total cost 2500>>>2600
- Ironspike Whip: Removed- minions and monsters take double damage below 50% HP
- Goredrinker: Active Heal 12% >>> 8% missing health
- Ravenous Hydra: Omnivamp 15% >>> 8-16% by champ level
- Sterak’s Gage: Base shield 200 >>> 100; Shield Duration 5>>>4s
League of Legends item buffs
- Force of nature: Movement Speed per stack 6 (max 30) >>> 8(max 40)
- Frozen Heart: Cost 2700 >>> 2500; Armor 80 >>> 70
- Chemtech Putrifier: Ability Haste 15 >>> 20; NEW: Healing or shielding an ally can cause their next damage to inflict 60% Grievous Wounds for 3 seconds
- Immortal Shieldbow: Attack damage 50 >>> 60; Attack Speed 15 >>> 20%
- Phantom Dancer: AD 0 >>> 20; AS 45 >>> 25%; Long Swords replacing dagger in build; Max stacks to get in bonus AS 5>>>3; Bonus AS at max stack 40 >>> 30%
- Lord Dominik’s Regards: Armor penetration 25% >>> 35%
- Verdant Barrier: Passive Reworked - Killing a unit grants 1 MR (max15); cost 1200 >>> 1000g
- Banshee Veil: AP 65>>> 80; Cost 2500 >>> 2600g
- Horizon Focus: AP 100 >>> 115; Hypershot minimum range 750 >>> 700
League of Legends item adjustments
- Leeching Leer: Omnivamp 10% >>> 5%; Health 150 >>> 250
- Riftmaker: Omnivamp 18% >>> 8-16% by champion level; health 150 >>> 250
- Eclipse: Shield 150 (75 ranged) >>> 180 (90 ranged); Omnivamp 10% >>> 5-10% by champion level