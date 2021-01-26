League of Legends patch 11.3 preview outlines massive champion balance changes

League of Legends patch 11.2 was massive, as it sought to bring a plethora of balance changes to both champions and items.

After the itemization overhaul and the Mythic Items’ introduction, the MOBA was in dire need of a lot of balance updates, which the subsequent patches did bring.

And it would seem that the upcoming League of Legends patch 11.3 update will also be quite big as it looks to bring in many nerfs and buffs.

League of Legends’ Iron Maiden, Rell, will also receive significant changes to her kit. Her AP ratios will be vastly increased at the cost of reduced tankiness and base resistance stats.

League of Legends patch 11.3 preview champion updates

11.3 Patch Preview is here. This is definitely a meaty patch.



-Took a big sweep across items to find over and underperformers

-More reductions on systemic healing (but not all nerfs just shifting)

-Lots of OP and sad champions to adjust



More tomorrow when we have full changes pic.twitter.com/qoetVOKHn4 — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) January 25, 2021

League of Legends lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter tweeted about some tentative changes coming in 11.3 and highlighted the following:

Rell changes

Rell will see changes to her kit (Image via Riot Games)

The Rell changes have been introduced in the League of Legends PBE, and Surrender at 20 represents the following stat changes:

Ferromancy (W):

Crash Down damage dealt increased to [70/105/140/175/210 + 60% AP] from [70/105/140/175/210 + 40% AP]

Crash Down shield gained decreased to [20/45/70/95/120 + 13% maximum health] from [40/70/100/130/160 +13% maximum health]

Mount Up passive armor and MR doubled to 20% from 10%

Mount Up extra damage dealt increased to [10/25/40/55/70 + 40% AP] from [10/25/40/55/70 + 30% AP]

Attract and Repel (E):

Armour and MR granted to allied champion halved to 5% from 10%

Damage dealt decreased to [80/110/140/170/200 + 40% AP] from [80/120/160/200/240 + 30% AP]

Magnet Storm (R):

Damage dealt changed to [120/200/280 + 110% AP] from [120/200/280 + 70% AP]

League of Legends patch 11.3 champion nerfs

Olaf

Cho’Gath

Pantheon

Rammus

Anivia

Elise

Ivern

Seraphine

Udyr

Taliyah

Still coming, most likely 11.5, but not fully locked down. — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) January 25, 2021

Picks like Olaf, Pantheon, and Udyr have been a nightmare to deal with in League of Legends’ solo queue. Not only can they completely take over the game from level 1, but their impact in the late game is also tremendous.

Olaf, especially after the introduction of the Goredrinker Mythic Item, has become a scaling champion. Previously, he would fall off during the late game mark and had the most impact during early to mid-game, when the carries haven’t wholly reached proper item spikes.

But with Goredrinker, Olaf is as relevant in the late game as he is in the early stages, and the League of Legends devs will look to tone this down.

Udyr, on the other hand, has had a very high win rate in Season 11, especially in the higher elos. He has a 54.2% win rate in ranks of Platinum and higher, according to Champion.gg, and a staggering 70.6% in Grandmaster/Challenger.

The new Thornmail with the Grievous Wounds passive has made Rammus an ADC bully through and through. His taunt and knock-ups are some of the most challenging crowd control abilities to deal with, making him a must ban pick in lower ranks.

League of Legends patch 11.3 champion buffs

Karma

Sylas

Singed

Riven

Jinx

Ezreal

Mordekaiser

Vladimir

Shyvana

Except for Jinx and Singed, the rest of the champions on the buff list have a less than 50% win rate.

According to Champion.gg, these champions have been underperforming on all ranked tiers, and this is precisely why the League of Legends devs will provide them with some much-needed boosts.

League of Legends patch 11.3 will go live on February 3rd.