“Tank Rell” nerfs incoming in League of Legends patch 11.3

League of Legends’ very own Iron Maiden, Rell, will be receiving nerfs to her kit in the upcoming patch 11.3 update.

The MOBA’s latest support champion has become quite overwhelming to play against during both the laning phase and late-game team fights.

So a nerf to her kit is a much-needed change that League of Legends fans will be looking forward to in the upcoming update.

During her release in the preseason 10.25 update, Rell was relatively weak in the new Mythic item meta, and it was only in the following patches that she could ramp up in power.

However, improvements in her kit turned out to be a bit too much, as Rell’s synergy with the rest of the in-meta ADCs, along with her insane utility, made her a lane bully.

Hence, in patch 11.3, the League of Legends devs will be targeting her “tankiness” and toning down a lot of her resistances to balance her out.

Upcoming League of Legends changes might make Rell an AP carry

According to Surrender at 20, the current PBE servers have nerfed Rell’s W shield while buffing her damage ratios exponentially.

The resistances on her E will also be toned down. However, the AP ratios on her R will be significantly buffed.

These changes may look good on paper, but what troubles the League of Legends community right now is the possibility of “AP Rell” due to the higher damage ratios.

In a recent Reddit post, a League of Legends player, OhGoDSorry, talked about how the “Rell PBE changes don’t make sense.”

To this, the League of Legends developer, Ray Yonggi, replied:

“AFAIK the goal of the change-list (which I’m not even sure is final) is to very slightly nerf her (she’s statistically sitting at 52% (all elo) and 53.5% (plat+) atm with some room left to grow), and also skew her slightly back towards Q max being correct by weakening the durability gained with each W point. The AP ratios are mostly just extra and aren’t much power at all unless going Shurelyas as the other guy mentioned.”

Ray Yonggi suggested that Riot Game’s real motive behind these upcoming changes is to make all four of Rell’s abilities feel like they are “pulling their weight.” And as her Q felt underwhelming when not maxed, Rell will be receiving those AP ratios to her kit in the upcoming League of Legends patch.

He noted that the basic idea around the Q thing was that it feels wimpy if not maxed, but W feels effective no matter what. Hence, the character can feel more punchy if Q max was what people did more often, increasing the damage and healing per point.

Rell’s balance update in League of Legends patch 11.3 will go live on February 3rd.