Ever since he signed a $100 million deal with Spotify, Joe Rogan has been in the news for all sorts of reasons. His podcast, titled the Joe Rogan Experience has come under severe scrutiny by Spotify employees themselves, some of whom have threatened to go on strike if they continue to be uncensored.

Of course, since then, Joe has hit back and said that Spotify has not informed him of any such pressure to ‘censor him’. He had, in the past, said that Spotify will have no creative control over his content, and that he is tired of the rumors that have suggested otherwise. Recently, another new guest made an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast - something which brought widespread criticism to Rogan.

Joe Rogan upsets the Internet yet again after hosting Alex Jones on his latest podcast

Alex Jones is a far-right American political activist and radio host/conspiracy theorist, who has previously made a number of highly controversial statements. Be it comments where he has accused the American government of staging ‘terrorist attacks’ such as the September 11 or the Oklahoma City bombing, or the famous moon landing of 1969, Alex Jones, first and foremost, is a conspiracy theorist.

He is a staunch opposer of any sort of gun control, and is regularly criticized by mainstream public due to his conservative views. On Tuesday, Joe Rogan uploaded a three hour podcast featuring Alex Jones.

Needless to say, the discussion ranged a number of controversial topics, and most notably, Alex Jones appeared to exaggerate the risks of giving children the Polio vaccine, and also suggested that masks do not stop or mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus. With quite a few other controversial statements made by Jones as well, the internet was not at all happy with his comments.

However, although Joe Rogan is being criticized for even inviting such a polarizing figure on his show, he did appear to question and mock Alex Jones on some of his comments. About the Alex Jones show, Joe said the following.

“I’ve told you before, what you really need on your show is, like, a legit journalist who’s right next to you with a laptop going: ‘Alex, hold on, hold on. Just slow down.”

Of course, despite the rebuke, people were angry at Joe Rogan for giving Alex Jones such a huge platform, that he can use to misinform and confuse the general public about relevant current issues.