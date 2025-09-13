Jude Bellingham vs Pedri: Who is the better player in EA FC 26?

EA Sports has released the entire database of player ratings for EA FC 26, with Jude Bellingham and Pedri being two of the highest-rated midfielders in the latest title. Both these superstars are renowned for their creative abilities in real life, and their abilities have been accurately depicted on the virtual pitch as well.With FC Barcelona dominating Spanish club football last season by winning the domestic double, it comes as no surprise that their players have received some massive boosts in EA FC 26. Pedri has been one of their most influential players over the past few seasons and has earned a major boost. Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham has retained his overall rating from last year despite having an underwhelming season with Real Madrid.Jude Bellingham vs Pedri: Who is better in EA FC 26?Jude Bellingham was one of the highest-rated midfielders in FC 25 with an overall rating of 90. The English superstar has maintained his overall rating in the latest game as well. Meanwhile, Pedri has received a boost from 86-rated in FC 25 to 89-rated overall in EA FC 26, cementing his status as one of the most effective playmakers in the sport today.While they are both primarily central midfielders for their respective teams, their approach and roles differ greatly. While the Spaniard is more of a deep-lying playmaker who is tasked with controlling the tempo of the game, the Real Madrid star is more directly involved offensive scenarios. His advanced role on the pitch is reflected in his stats as well.This is the comparison of their stats in EA FC 26:ComparisonJude BellinghamPedriOverall rating9089Pace8077Shooting8673Passing8385Dribbling9091Defending7878Physicality8577Based on these stats, it is evident that Jude Bellingham will prove to be the better midfielder under the FC IQ system. While Pedri has better passing and dribbling skills, the Englishman is faster, stronger and has much better shooting abilities. This will make him a more versatile option under the FC IQ system, capable of contributing in both defensive and offensive situations.The Relentless+ PlayStyle will also be perfect for his role on the virtual pitch, as he will be able to perform at his best in all areas without getting tired. While the FC Barcelona maestro is exceptional in his own ways, he is overshadowed in multiple aspects by his El Clasico rival.