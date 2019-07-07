Judgement PS4: Things you need to know when starting a new game

Judgement is the latest masterpiece from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios

Judgement, the Yazuka spin-off from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios is easily one of the best games of 2019 so far and one of the best detective games ever made.

If you're looking to pick this one up soon, here are some things to keep in mind when you start a new game.

Stocking up on supplies

Poppo

There's a lot of fighting going on in Kamurocho and Yagami needs to be prepared, whether it's a boss battle or just random street thugs. Make sure you stock up on items you can use: stat boosters like Toughness Z or food items to replenish health like the Bento Box Set or just a simple sandwich.

Mini games

Paradise VR is a great new addition

Judgement has tons of mini games you shouldn't miss out on. Apart from classic arcade games at Club SEGA, there are two big new additions in Judgement - Drone Racing and Paradise VR.

Healing mortal wounds

The Doctor unlocks in Chapter 2

Mortal wounds are a new feature in Judgement. They are a result of getting shot or stabbed and cannot be healed by eating, unlike normal wounds. Mortal wounds can only be healed by visiting the doctor (which is ¥20,000) or using a medical kit (the basic medical kit costs ¥40,000).

However, the doctor is only unlocked midway through chapter 2. You can visit the doctor by going down the manhole in the Children's Park.

Making money

Side cases are an easy way to make money

Money is important to stock up on supplies heading into big fights as well as for stocking up on medical kits or for a visit to the doctor to heal up. One of the best ways to make money in Judgement is from side cases. They can be picked up from the notice board in Yagami's office, the Genda Law Office and from the bartender over at Tender.

Reputation matters

Reputation is important

Yagami's reputation is an important aspect of Judgement. It can be increased by completing friend events. Some side cases also help with reputation. As reputation increases, more missions unlock in Kamurocho. Increasing reputation also earns XP.

