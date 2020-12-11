Just Cause Mobile revealed at The Game Awards 2020, to be released in 2021

Fans of the Just Cause franchise were in for a surprise when it was revealed at The Game Awards 2020 that the chaotic open-world series would now be coming to mobile platforms as a co-op/multiplayer title.

The game has been slated for a 2021 release and, the fanbase is excited to see how the chaotic nature of the game translates to the mobile platform.

The Game Awards 2020 featured some of the biggest announcements and reveals of the year and was an exciting evening that celebrated a great year in gaming. Just Cause Mobile was among the myriad of games announced during the event and was one of the most surprising announcements of the evening.

Just Cause, as a franchise, has excelled at providing chaotic playgrounds ripe with plenty of objects just waiting to explode.

Just Cause Mobile to be released in 2021

Mobile gaming seems to be on the up-and-up, and mobile devices are quickly turning into one of the most exciting platforms for gaming.

Just Cause is one of the most beloved open-world titles in the gaming community, and fans are immensely excited to see how the game fares on mobile devices.

The game will be a four-player co-op experience (think Left4Dead) and will offer vast maps and areas to play around in. In addition to that, the game will also feature a 30-player multiplayer game mode that will probably be as chaotic as it sounds.

Just Cause Mobile's gameplay looks distinct from its console and PC counterparts as it features an isometric view, which is probably more comfortable for players on mobile devices.

More details will probably become available as the game nears its launch in 2021. Until then, players with a PS4 and a PS Plus subscription can download and play Just Cause 4 for free for the month of December.

